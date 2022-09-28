ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Harding: Connor Brothers original canvas to be auctioned for cancer charity

By Megan Graye
 3 days ago

An original print of Sarah Harding will be sold at auction to raise money for groundbreaking research into cancer.

The Girls Aloud star died of breast cancer in September last year at the age of 39.

Donated by The Connor Brothers and the Maddox Gallery, the artwork is an oil painted canvas of Harding accompanied by the words: “The Darkest Nights Produce the Brightest Stars.”

The Connor Brothers, aka James Golding and Mike Snelle, are a renowned art duo who’ve exhibited work alongside Banksy and Damian Hirst.

The print will be auctioned at the The Primrose Ball – named after Harding’s favourite flower – which takes place in her memory on 8 October at The Londoner Hotel.

As well as the original artwork, 10 hand finished prints will also be offered through a “reverse auction” as the final lot of the evening.

The oil painting and the hand-finished prints will be co-signed by the Connor Brothers, as well as Girls Aloud members Nicola Roberts, Cheryl , Kimberly Walsh and Nadine Coyle.

Additionally, the evening will feature a star-studded guest list and include a gala dinner, entertainment and the live auction for The Christie Fund, a charity close to Harding and her family.

IN THIS ARTICLE
