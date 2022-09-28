Hugh Jackman has nonplussed response to Ryan Reynolds’ Wolverine request

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘feud’ has been rumbling on for years now, and things took another twist after it was announced that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 .

The frenemies are teaming up for the upcoming movie, expected in 2024.

Reynolds released a video announcing the news – but Jackman didn’t see particularly excited about it, judging by his response.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video, referencing the D23 Expo earlier this month.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.”

He added: “Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”





Reynolds went on to say: “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman walks by in the background.

The clip ends with Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’, but the lyrics in the subtitles have been changed to “I will always love Hugh”.

Jackman replied, simply: “Yeah, sure.”

Somehow, it feels like he's slightly more animated about the whole thing than Reynolds.

Jackman last appeared as the character of Wolverine in 2017 film Logan. He first appeared in the role in 2013’s X-Men . He returned for X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine , and X-Men: Days of Future Past .

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.