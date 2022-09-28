ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hugh Jackman has nonplussed response to Ryan Reynolds’ Wolverine request

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘feud’ has been rumbling on for years now, and things took another twist after it was announced that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 .

The frenemies are teaming up for the upcoming movie, expected in 2024.

Reynolds released a video announcing the news – but Jackman didn’t see particularly excited about it, judging by his response.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now,” Reynolds says in the video, referencing the D23 Expo earlier this month.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.”

He added: “Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”


Reynolds went on to say: “Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks as Jackman walks by in the background.

The clip ends with Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’, but the lyrics in the subtitles have been changed to “I will always love Hugh”.

Jackman replied, simply: “Yeah, sure.”

Somehow, it feels like he's slightly more animated about the whole thing than Reynolds.

Jackman last appeared as the character of Wolverine in 2017 film Logan. He first appeared in the role in 2013’s X-Men . He returned for X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, The Wolverine , and X-Men: Days of Future Past .

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Fans think hawk flying over Taylor Hawkins tribute was the man himself

Foo Fighters fans captured a hawk soaring above the Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, as fans gathered to remember the late musician Taylor Hawkins. The video, posted to the Foo Fighters Reddit forum, shows the large bird flying high above the venue, shortly before the doors to the concert opened. "Tell me Taylor is here, without telling me Taylor isn’t here," a person commented on the video. Hawkins unexpectedly died earlier this year at 50 years old. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe tribute concert is the second the Foo Fighters are hosting in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Gillian Anderson is 'in' for the Community film after typo sees her join the cast

Despite never actually appearing in the show Gillian Anderson appears to be up for starring in the newly announced Community movie, as the much-loved American sitcom heads for the big screen. On Friday it was announced that Peacock and Sony Pictures had greenlit a movie about the show which ran for six seasons before ending in 2015. Details are thin about what the movie version of Community will be like but it would appear that original cast members such as Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover Jim Rash and Ken Jeong.In fact, McHale, who played Jeff...
MOVIES
Indy100

Who is Rodger Cleye and why is he all over TikTok?

Regular TikTok users may have noticed the appearance of music artist Rodger Cleye who has become a viral sensation on the platform.Thanks to his videos where he plays user’s song requests and the fan edits other TikTokers make of him on the app, the man from Lake Forest in California has become somewhat of a TikTok legend with his follower count standing at 1.2 million.As seen in his TikTok clips, Cleye is really into music and is willing to give any song a bash, whether it be rapping Nicki Minaj or getting his guitar out for a One Direction cover.In...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Elon Musk's resurfaced Simpsons cameo has sparked a huge debate

Elon Musk’s cameo from The Simpsons passed a lot of people by when it first aired, but people are returning to the episode with renewed interest after it resurfaced online. The Simpsons’ heavy reliance on celebrity cameos in its later years has been linked with a clear decline in quality – with the Lady Gaga episode Lisa Goes Gaga from 2012 the lowest-rated episode of the show ever on IMDB.But it’s Musk’s appearance in particular which has provoked quite the debate online over recent days, with people calling out the episode which was first shown in 2015.‘The Musk Who Fell...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Ryan Reynolds
The Guardian

Standup Jim Gaffigan: ‘I never wanted to do us-and-them comedy’

When I first wrote about Jim Gaffigan, on his visit to the UK in 2017, I asked: “Is this America’s Michael McIntyre?” OK, so the Indiana man is bluer of collar, and rather less gigglesome. But he was, like the Englishman, a purveyor of fun-for-all-the-family observational comedy, inhabiting that territory where funny foodstuffs, marital scrapes and pesky kids meet, and from which politics and rude words have made themselves scarce. Here was an act – known as “the king of clean” – who opened for the pope in Philadelphia before a million-strong audience, whose albums topped the Billboard comedy chart and secured six Grammy nominations, and who reigned supreme at standup comedy without ruffling any feathers whatsoever.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The worst 7 Saturday Night Live hosts of all time from Donald Trump to Steven Seagal

Presenting Saturday Night Live isn’t just a chance for a celebrity to shine outside of their customary spotlight – it’s almost like a rite of passage, or induction into Hollywood. You haven’t made it big unless you’ve graced the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza. However, considering the show is filmed live, things don’t always go as planned. There are times when a guest will break character, (we’re looking at you Jimmy Fallon) forget their lines or simply act out. At some celebrities just aren’t naturals at comedy. Then again, that only makes for a more entertaining show – and there’s...
POTUS
Indy100

Is Dua Lipa dating Trevor Noah?

English singer Dua Lipa and comedian talk show host Trevor Noah have sparked dating rumours after they were seen "kissing" in New York City.In a report and photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 27-year-old songstress and the comedian, 38, were spotted having dinner at Miss Lily's, a Jamaican-fusion restaurant in the East Village, on Wednesday night (28 September).An onlooker told the outlet the two "were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant."The eyewitness also said that it was apparent that "they were into each other" as they sat close to one another during the meal."They left together and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
16K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy