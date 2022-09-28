Read full article on original website
Related
"I Was Dreading Watching It, But Now It's My Comfort Movie": People Are Sharing The Movies They Reluctantly Watched But Now Absolutely Love
"The only reason my sister and I went to see The Lego Movie was because we chickened out of asking if we could see The Wolf of Wall Street (we were both still a few months from being 18). This was definitely more fun than seeing that, and it had a lot more thought put into it than we thought it would."
Marvel’s Blade reboot loses director a month before filming
Bassam Tariq is no longer directing the vampire movie
NME
Danny Boyle to direct dance stage show adaptation of ‘The Matrix’
Danny Boyle is set to direct a stage show adaptation of 1999 film The Matrix. The show, titled Free Your Mind, will debut in October next year at Manchester arts venue, Factory International. The production is licensed by Warner Bros. Theater Ventures. As reported by Variety, the show’s description reads:...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 Minutes
The sequel will be the second-longest title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind 'Avengers: Endgame,' but it's notably shorter than DC's 2022 'The Batman,' which ran nearly three hours. Share this article on Twitter. Share this article on Email. Show additional share options. Logo text. Ryan Coogler’s upcoming sequel Black...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Clint Eastwood’s most controversial films ever is holding its own on HBO
Clint Eastwood‘s last few cinematic efforts have underperformed at the box office over the last few years, but one of his biggest successes is dominating the latest ratings on the HBO top 10, enjoying a new round of post-pandemic success on the platform for the first time since it’s 2014 release. But even though the movie has enjoyed and is enjoying a confirmed track record of success, it is inarguably one of the most controversial movies in the acclaimed director’s filmography.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Recalls Showing Val Kilmer His Sweet Scene For The First Time
Top Gun: Maverick's director got to show Val Kilmer his scene in the movie for the first time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Once Explained Why He Was Worried to Transition to Movies
Actor James Arness wanted to make a transition from 'Gunsmoke' to the silver screen but had his share of concerns.
‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
A Brief History of "Wonder Woman" on TV and at the Movies
“At last, in a world torn by the hatreds and wars of men, appears a woman to whom the problems and feats of men are mere child’s play…she is known as Wonder Woman.”. With those words, Wonder Woman debuted in All-Star Comics #8 in 1941, and she’s been a legendary participant in popular culture ever since.
Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Teases Elizabeth Olsen’s MCU Return: ‘Anything’s Possible in the Multiverse’
Elizabeth Olsen is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Elizabeth Olsen’s film career began — explosively — with the 2011 Sundance sensation “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” after which she went to co-star in a number of independent films. But she soon noticed, Olsen tells Variety in an interview for her Power of Women cover story, that she was perhaps being pigeonholed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games
When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
Digital Trends
Peacock kicks off October with Halloween Horror collection
The calendar is about to turn to October, which means we’ve officially entered the spooky season. If you’re looking for something frightening to watch, Peacock will supply the scares with its new Halloween Horror collection. Starting today, Peacock is the home to the ultimate collection of Halloween movies...
Digital Trends
The Midnight Club final teaser will send a chill down your spine
Mike Flanagan wants to scare you. For the past five years, Flanagan has crafted some of the creepiest films and shows just in time for Halloween. These include The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. Like clockwork, Flanagan is back with his next horror series, Netflix’s The Midnight Club.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
Collider
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Tells People to “Chill” After Reacting to Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine
Director James Mangold reacted to the news of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine with a tweet that was beginning to cause controversy before the filmmaker doused the flames with a follow-up post. Mangold directed Jackman in two solo Wolverine movies — 2013’s moderately well-received The Wolverine, and its Academy Award-nominated 2017 follow-up Logan.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Trilogy Heading to a New Streaming Service in October
The upcoming reboot of Blade may be in a tough spot after losing its director, but the original Blade trilogy is still the same as it always was, giving fans something to rewatch and continue enjoying as we wait for the new take from Marvel Studios. The Wesley Snipes Blade has remained widely loved by fans over the last 20+ years, and for good reason. If you're planning to rewatch the Blade films in the near future, and you don't already own them, the trilogy is on the move this weekend.
Comments / 0