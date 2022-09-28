Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian impacting New York natives in Florida
Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Others are waiting it out, preparing for the storm to hit their area. Two families who moved to Florida within the last two years and they said they didn't know what to expect since this is the first major hurricane that hit the state since they moved.
Watch: Flooding, fires and destruction from Hurricane Ian
Many neighborhoods and communities in southwest Florida are feeling the effects of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has brought catastrophic flooding, heavy rain and destructive winds. What You Need To Know. Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The storm has brought flooding rains and strong winds...
Live Updates: North Carolina feeling impacts as Ian moves through the state
After causing widespread devastation in Florida, Ian regained strength and made a second landfall Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 hurricane with winds at 85 mph and headed inland toward North Carolina. The Tar Heel state is feeling the impact and state officials made preparations for the...
Abbott v. O'Rourke: Few punches landed in sole debate
EDINBURG, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke took a safe, but predictable, route in Friday night’s debate, the only one expected in the Texas gubernatorial race. No one would be blamed for thinking expectations for the debate started out high. Throughout the...
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war. Newsom signed...
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
North Texas Goodwills are feeling the secondhand shopping surge
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thrifting and secondhand shopping have become popular avenues for Texas shoppers as Americans continue to grapple with inflation. On a normal weekday, Jessica Camejo, an employee at a Goodwill store in Arlington, says her branch sees a fair amount of shoppers coming through their doors.
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates' wages. Starting in July,...
Father says disability home made a huge difference for his daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A program to help people with disabilities started in the basement of a church 50 years ago and now has expanded across several counties in North Carolina. Over the last several decades Lifespan has expanded to 23 counties in North Carolina, serving more than 1,500 disabled children and adults.
Fort Hood soldier facing 6 years in prison for selling fentanyl to undercover Austin police
FORT HOOD, Texas — Authorities are cracking down on the deadly opioid fentanyl, which has caused a spike in overdose deaths across the state. A Fort Hood soldier was sentenced to six years in prison for the distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Texas.
Indigenous leaders discuss representation, community issues with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke
DALLAS — Early voting in Texas begins on Oct. 24 and organizations are doing their part to inform communities about the candidates. Democracy is Indigenous DFW gathered in a traditional way with American Indian leaders and invited gubernatorial candidates. “It is the Caddo way, that if this was a...
Officials report Texas trooper hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during car search
SAN ANTONIO — Texas has been rattled with cases of fentanyl overdoses and accidental exposures, leading government officials and law enforcement agencies to call for action. Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order to rid Texas of this potent drug has enacted many agencies and organizations to step up their efforts in educating the public, apprehending drug traffickers behind the opioid's uptick and stopping the distribution altogether. Although some have criticized Abbott for his approach to dealing with this crisis, it’s collectively understood how dangerous this drug can be.
New York Republicans offer competing plan for home energy prices
New York Republican lawmakers on Wednesday unveiled a package of proposals meant to contain sharply rising home energy costs this year ahead of a winter that's expected to see skyrocketing utility bills. The lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, Assemblyman Jake Ashby and state Senate candidate Richard Amedure, want...
Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big
Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
New York's new ethics commission faces daunting task
Ethics charges continued to be exchanged in the race for governor on Thursday, with Rep. Lee Zeldin once again criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a campaign donor having business before the state. At the same time, Democrats continued to press Zeldin over a failed effort by Republicans to give him...
Proposal would exempt shipping, delivery fees from sales tax in New York
Shipping and delivery fees would be exempt from state sales tax collections in New York under a measure proposed Friday by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. The bill is meant to help combat rising prices due to inflation, Santabarbara said. “During these times of inflation and rising costs on many essential...
'It's a numbers game' in NY-21 as voters weigh Stefanik, Castelli
Note: This is the second installment of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican Party earlier this month. New Yorkers in the 21st Congressional District, represented by Republican Elise Stefanik, have continued to support the congresswoman as she's moved politically farther to the right since taking office in 2015.
Lawmaker calls for energy assistance fund for New Yorkers
A home energy assistance fund should be created to help New Yorkers pay what are expected to be spiking utility bills this winter, state Assemblyman Billy Jones on Thursday said. Jones, a Democratic lawmaker from the North Country region, proposed the creation of a fund meant to aid middle-income and...
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
