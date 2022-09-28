Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lookout Landing
How the Mariners can clinch a playoff spot and end their postseason drought
To paraphrase Han Solo, “Never tell me the odds - unless they show a 99.9% likelihood of the Seattle Mariners making the playoffs.”. Tonight, the Mariners embark on a 10 game homestand to close out the regular season, and there is a 99.9% chance that one of those games will end with the first playoff clinching celebration the T-Mobile Park/Safeco Field clubhouse has seen in more than two decades (And yes, said celebration could come after a loss - we’ll get to that in a bit.).
Purple Row
What’s next for Charlie Blackmon?
On Wednesday evening before their game against the San Francisco Giants, the Colorado Rockies announced that shortstop José Iglesias was returning to the lineup from the IL. The corresponding roster move? Outfielder and DH Charlie Blackmon was heading to the IL himself. He had torn his meniscus earlier in the week and now his season is over prematurely. While his teammates play seven more games away from home to round out their losing 2022 campaign, Blackmon has surgery in his near future.
numberfire.com
Phillies leave Matt Vierling off Tuesday lineup
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Matt Vierling in their lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vierling will sit out Tuesday's game while Nick Castellanos (oblique) makes his return to the lineup in right field and bats sixth against the Cubs. Vierling has found decent success in his...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lookout Landing
Where the Wild things are: Nine games to go
In these nine final games of the regular season, we know the desire to talk about Mariners baseball is at its peak, so we wanted to create a ready space for that to happen. Something a skosh beyond the traditional scoreboard watching threads, but functionally the same (and something our Vox overLLords will recognize as Content). So here’s a recap, a status check, a look ahead and something to hopefully make you smile. Have at it!
numberfire.com
Sam Huff sent to Texas' bench on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Huff will sit on the bench after Jonah Heim was chosen as Wednesday's catcher for Martin Perez. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 7.1% barrel rate and a...
MLB・
Lookout Landing
Mariners keep eyes on prize, win 3-1
The Mariners are going to make the playoffs. It’s just going to happen. I know last week sapped all of our collective strength and made The Thing happening feel more up in the air, but as our own Isabelle Minasian wrote on Monday, the worst case scenario for the Mariners is Wild Card #2.
ESPN
Mariners and Rangers play to determine series winner
LINE: Mariners -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Seattle is 84-70 overall and 40-33 in home games. The Mariners have a 37-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lookout Landing
The Daily Catch 09/28/22: Photos, Mailbags and Birthdays, oh my!
Hello, readers! Welcome to a brand new type of post we’re testing out this week. Why The Daily Catch? Because the content you’ll find in this type of post will be as fresh as the stuff you find in a superbly-stocked fish market. You won’t see anything more than a day old located in the treasures below.
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Thursday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vargas was originally slated to begin Thursday's game on the bench. However, that has changed with Trayce Thompson's scratch. Now, Vargas will start in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Steven Wilson.
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux sitting Thursday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Lux is being replaced at second base by Chris Taylor versus Padres starter Steven Wilson. In 447 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .284 batting average with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pinstripe Alley
The Aaron Judge Home Run Tracker: Game 154
Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Let’s run through Game 154:
MLB・
Comments / 0