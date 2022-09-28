On Wednesday evening before their game against the San Francisco Giants, the Colorado Rockies announced that shortstop José Iglesias was returning to the lineup from the IL. The corresponding roster move? Outfielder and DH Charlie Blackmon was heading to the IL himself. He had torn his meniscus earlier in the week and now his season is over prematurely. While his teammates play seven more games away from home to round out their losing 2022 campaign, Blackmon has surgery in his near future.

