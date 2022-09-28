Mariners test limits of “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger”, lose to Josh Jung and the Rangers 5-0

Read full article on original website
Mariners keep eyes on prize, win 3-1
The Mariners are going to make the playoffs. It’s just going to happen. I know last week sapped all of our collective strength and made The Thing happening feel more up in the air, but as our own Isabelle Minasian wrote on Monday, the worst case scenario for the Mariners is Wild Card #2.
Losing is okay, actually
To the surprise of no one, I am a competitive person. I am the task-master on our weekly pub trivia team. If someone is walking quickly on the street, I will adjust my pace to walk more quickly than them. I play board games because I enjoy them but also because I want to grow the shit out of some vines and make wines superior in quantity and quality to my friends’, and consequently dominate them in an imaginary world where we’re all titans of the winemaking industry with extensive family estates instead of shitty one-bedroom apartments. (I’m even competitive in games intentionally designed to minimize competition. Parks, the game? I will enjoy these parks so hard.)
Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/28/22: Luis Castillo, Aaron Judge, and Bo Bichette
Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Here’s what’s happening in baseball. With the Mariners playoff drought seemingly coming to a close, Tyler Kepner at The New York Times wrote about the longest active playoff drought in the Big Four American professional sports. Better yet: remember the best moments...
One swing ends the drought, and we rejoice
This month has been hard. When I go through a hard time in life, I make up stories in my head. I’m not talking about fairy tales, though I might as well be. Rather than pumpkins turning into carriages or a hideous beast discovering true love, I think about how the hard times are going to end. I try to intellectualize it, tell myself that nothing is permanent. It’s hard to believe that in the moment, though, so I try to visualize it.
For the people who aren’t here
As I write this today, with our beloved Seattle Mariners closer to the playoffs than they have been in twenty-one years, my mind is racing in all directions. I think about the players who never got to see this playoff run. We’re talking Adrián Beltré, Kyle Seager, José López, Hisashi Iwakuma, Nelson Cruz, Robinson Canó...the list goes on and on, but it’s capped by, of course, Félix Hernández.
Where the Wild things are: Nine games to go
In these nine final games of the regular season, we know the desire to talk about Mariners baseball is at its peak, so we wanted to create a ready space for that to happen. Something a skosh beyond the traditional scoreboard watching threads, but functionally the same (and something our Vox overLLords will recognize as Content). So here’s a recap, a status check, a look ahead and something to hopefully make you smile. Have at it!
Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/30/22: Luis Castillo, Rich Hill, and Francisco Álvarez
Hello everyone! The Magic Number is down to 1! I kind of hope the Orioles win against the Yankees tonight so the M’s can have a chance to clinch the playoffs by winning against the Rangers, allowing them to celebrate on the field. But we shall see. Anyway, here’s what else is happening in baseball.
Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/29/22: Jarred Kelenic, Aaron Judge, and Anthony Rendon
Good morning everyone! The Mariners are back on track as the season winds down. Here’s everything else that you need to know today. Jarred Kelenic seems to be finally turning things around. Shannon Drayer spoke to coaches about the outfielder’s seeming transformation. Around the league... Aaron Judge finally...
The Daily Catch: Sept 30, 2022
Happy Friday, Mariners fans! I’m beginning to welcome the sound of the garbage truck outside my house on these days because it means it’s Friday. And today is a special Friday, today is the day we might clinch a postseason spot for the first time since 2001. I’m wearing my Northwest Green Griffey Jr. jersey — what are you wearing to celebrate the occasion?
Mariners Game #155 Preview, 9/29/22: TEX at SEA
T-MOBILE PARK - If you’ve never been in a baseball stadium three-plus hours before first pitch, let me tell you, there’s a lot more activity than you might think. You’ve got security guards and front desk people. You’ve got ushers and custodians milling around the seats. You have a few scattered folks on the field, some just standing and observing, others conducting video interviews for pre-game shows. You have some concession stand workers, some photographers, and other people who you can’t quite tell what they’re doing. You even get the pregame practice rendition of the national anthem.
The Crow’s Nest: Failing Upwards - The Current Mariners Playoff Odds
Good morning, your Seattle Mariners have, per FanGraphs, a 100% chance of making the playoffs. Well, it’s certainly been a week, hasn’t it? The Mariners have played quite possibly their worst baseball of the season, even in comparison to their awful May when many of us thought the season was over. The Mariners have lost 6 of their last 10, including dropping a series to the (To be determined) A’s, and the Kansas City Royals. Despite that, the magic number is now down to one after a thrilling walk-off victory last night. Not only are the Mariners closer to the playoffs than they have been since 2016 when they lost the final game of the season, or last year when they lost crucial games down the stretch to the Disneyland Angels of Anaheim, but as of today (September 28th) it’s looking like the long wait will probably be over, and this series will shift from potential playoff odds to talking about...the actual playoffs. Wow.
How Logan Transformed Into Walter - And His Role in the Biggest Mariners Game of the Past Two Decades
After a solid start to the season, Logan seemed to have lost his groove in August. However, many foresaw this, as Logan had mediocre peripherals, posting FIPs, xFIPs, PCRAs, SIERAs, and xERAs well over his season ERA and flashing subpar strikeouts and Stuff+. However, Logan, embracing his new alter ego of ‘Walter’, has revived himself, posting a 2.25 ERA accompanied by a 1.80 FIP, 2.55 xFIP, and 2.64 SIERA over that span. This beckons the question of what adjustments Logan made. The answer to this question is quite simple, the slider.
In a Thursday night for the ages, Mariners win 10–9 in extra innings
SEATTLE - All night, there was a buzz in the air. Fans posting pictures of T-Mobile Park’s pristine green grass, clearly energized, clearly excited. A thirteen-year-old nailed the national anthem on an electric guitar, flipping the guitar over after his rendition to reveal a yellow “BELIEVE” placard. Even as the late-arriving crowd of 21,094 filled in, the dread of Tuesday night and early Wednesday evening had dissipated, replaced by a sense of calm.
Yardbarker
The Mariners Dramatically Dropped Their Magic Number To 1
The Seattle Mariners are closing in on clinching their first postseason berth since 2001. After a busy offseason in which they signed Robbie Ray and traded for Jesse Winker, Eugenio Suarez, and Adam Frazier, the Mariners got off to a rocky start. But at the end of June, they went...
