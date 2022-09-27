Read full article on original website
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Make a Custom Email Address in 4 Simple Steps
A custom email address uses your domain name (e.g., yourname@yourbusiness.com). It looks professional and builds credibility and trust with prospects and clients. It’s also surprisingly easy and affordable to make one. First, get a domain name and choose a hosting solution. Then decide on a format, create your email address, and connect it to the software of your choice (e.g., Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, and so on).
daystech.org
Within Sells AR Reading App Wonderscope to Amari Learning
Mixed-reality firm Within mentioned Thursday it has bought Wonderscope, its augmented-reality studying app for Apple gadgets, to Amari Learning. Both Wonderscope and Amari Learning’s expertise take heed to college students studying aloud. With Wonderscope, studying out loud unlocks steps in an immersive AR story. With Amari, it is a means for its expertise to evaluate and help in studying mastery.
getnews.info
Serial Startup Founder Unveils Exciting New Social Media App For NFT Communities
Lollipop is a revolutionary new platform designed to help the world’s best NFT collections realize the full potential of their community by giving them tools to interact via video stories. Serial startup founder, Hirbod Bigvand, has unveiled an exciting new social media app for NFT communities named Lollipop which...
tedmag.com
2022 Best of the Best Winners: Integrated Promotional Campaign
Here we present all of this year’s winning submissions, highlighting a different category each week. To position itself as the go-to company for EV charging stations throughout New England, NorthEast established a national agreement with ChargePoint and began stocking its product in 2020. In May 2021, NorthEast stepped up its aggressiveness and commitment and brought product into stock and, in June 2021, executed a digital campaign to promote the offering. The campaign included a landing page featuring products, spec sheets, videos, digital flyers, contact information, and a Formstack for more information. The products were promoted externally via email, a website, social media, TriggerPoint Media, flyers, and at events and internally through weekly emails, text messages, SharePoint, flyers, and training and webinars.
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
ZDNet
Matter hits close to home: Amazon prepares to add it to most of its devices
We've been eagerly awaiting the launch of Matter since the announcement of the smart home connectivity standard in 2019, and Amazon has indicated that we're closer than ever: The company at its fall hardware event Wednesday reiterated its support for Matter-enabled devices by the end of this year. While we...
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations
New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
TechCrunch
Arcade scores $7.5M seed to make it simple to build a product demo
Arcade, a startup launched by two former Atlassian employees, decided to attack this problem with a simple Chrome extension to build demos quickly that product people can make use of in various settings. Today, the company announced the product, which has been in private beta for the last eight months,...
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Introduces Configure, Price, Quote Solution to Help Organizations Accelerate and Simplify the Sales Process
The new solution brings efficiency to the sales quote process and increases buyer satisfaction with a better purchase experience. To help organizations grow sales and deliver a seamless buying experience for customers, Oracle NetSuite announced NetSuite CPQ. NetSuite CPQ helps organizations enable sales teams to quickly configure, price, and quote (CPQ) complex products with complete accuracy and reliability, directly in NetSuite.
A Guide to Self-Hosting Your Own Website Analytics With Umami
When we talk about website analytics, the first thing that comes to mind is Google Analytics. However, we all know that Google Analytics captures all of your users' information, so there is no privacy or control over the data. Google Analytics captures so many different metrics that we don’t even...
