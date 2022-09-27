Here we present all of this year’s winning submissions, highlighting a different category each week. To position itself as the go-to company for EV charging stations throughout New England, NorthEast established a national agreement with ChargePoint and began stocking its product in 2020. In May 2021, NorthEast stepped up its aggressiveness and commitment and brought product into stock and, in June 2021, executed a digital campaign to promote the offering. The campaign included a landing page featuring products, spec sheets, videos, digital flyers, contact information, and a Formstack for more information. The products were promoted externally via email, a website, social media, TriggerPoint Media, flyers, and at events and internally through weekly emails, text messages, SharePoint, flyers, and training and webinars.

