Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
airlive.net

More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019

More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
pymnts

Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments

Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
The Independent

Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands

“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
tripsavvy.com

Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa

Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
smartmeetings.com

TWT: Canada’s Covid Veil Lifts, Biden Asks Airlines for Fee Transparency

Editor’s note: This Week in Travel (TWT) is your essential guide to smoothing the road from here to there for your attendees and yourself. In a highly anticipated move, the Government of Canada has announced “the removal of all Covid-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022.”
BoardingArea

Renew Your Passport Online With This New Pilot Program — But…

As part of the fulfillment of a promise from the president of the United States to “improve customer service and service delivery for the American people”, the Bureau of Consulate Affairs of the Department of State of the United States has launched a pilot program for passports to be renewed online instead of via postal mail or in person.
Time Out Global

Japan to fully open to Aussie travellers: Here is everything you need to know

Calling all Aussies, near and far who like international travel: today's your lucky day. In recent developing news, Japan is permanently opening back up to Australian (as well as many others) travellers, with them putting a decisive end to pretty much all travel restrictions that are all set to kick off on October 11, 2022. Yep, that soon.
