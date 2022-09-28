Read full article on original website
Police escorted 200 passengers from a plane after it landed because 1 'inadvertently' missed security before boarding
Qantas said a passenger boarded a flight from Sydney to Melbourne after being allowed to pass from an unscreened to a screened area of the airport.
Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia
This article was originally published on July 19, 2022. An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service...
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019
More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Virgin Atlantic To Team With PCI On Airline Omnichannel Payments
Virgin Atlantic will make use of secure payment solution PCI Pal Digital to support its omnichannel strategy, a press release said. PCI Pal provides Software as a Service (SaaS) services to help out with companies’ payment systems. Virgin Atlantic’s global customers adopted a big range of digital payment methods like web, email, mobile, social media, chat and messaging service, which PCI Pal will help expand overall, amid the generally changing ways people are paying for things.
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa
Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
‘UK travel is on sale’: plunging pound attracts US visitors
The plunging pound may cause British holidaymakers to choke at the prices if and when they next choose to go abroad. But one slice of the travel industry is seeing a silver lining in the storm clouds. Tour operators catering for visitors are quietly calling it their best month for...
TWT: Canada’s Covid Veil Lifts, Biden Asks Airlines for Fee Transparency
Editor’s note: This Week in Travel (TWT) is your essential guide to smoothing the road from here to there for your attendees and yourself. In a highly anticipated move, the Government of Canada has announced “the removal of all Covid-19 entry restrictions, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements for anyone entering Canada, effective October 1, 2022.”
Renew Your Passport Online With This New Pilot Program — But…
As part of the fulfillment of a promise from the president of the United States to “improve customer service and service delivery for the American people”, the Bureau of Consulate Affairs of the Department of State of the United States has launched a pilot program for passports to be renewed online instead of via postal mail or in person.
Japan to fully open to Aussie travellers: Here is everything you need to know
Calling all Aussies, near and far who like international travel: today's your lucky day. In recent developing news, Japan is permanently opening back up to Australian (as well as many others) travellers, with them putting a decisive end to pretty much all travel restrictions that are all set to kick off on October 11, 2022. Yep, that soon.
Canada's government says it will stop requiring masks on airplanes
Government officials also confirmed Canada is dropping the vaccine requirement for people entering the country at the end of the month.
