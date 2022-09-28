Read full article on original website
Inside the Funding for Foundry on 3rd
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Before the Wausau City Council voted 6-3 to approve a developer’s agreement for the former Center Mall site, Alder Lisa Rasmussen addressed the funding model for the project. Rasmussen says it’s been the most common question among residents for the last few weeks, specifically...
Sokaogon Chippewa Community, State of Wiscosnin Announce Amended Gaming Pact
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Sports betting in Wisconsin is coming to another tribal casino. Governor Tony Evers and leaders of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community announced an amended gaming pact on Friday that will allow for event wagering at the Mole Lake Casino near Crandon and other locations within the reservation.
Wausau to Install License Plate Scanners in 2023
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau will install up to 20 license plate scanners starting in January. The Wausau City Council voted 7-2 to accept grant money for the new crime-flighting tool at their meeting earlier this week. The technology is being leased, not purchased. Each camera costs about $2,500.
Wausau PD faces staff shortages
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department will be facing staffing issues in the near future. At Monday’s Police and Fire Commission meeting, Chief Ben Bliven said their situation will likely get worse before it gets better. The department is expecting to be down several officers in the next month, because some are leaving or will be on lighter duty, with other officers still in training.
Community Conversation on childcare shortage
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The childcare shortage continues, and local leaders want to hear from the public on how to fix it. The North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board hosted a community conversation session at UWSP-Wausau to talk about the issue. Being an expecting parents already comes with stressors,...
Wausau School District to Conduct Safety and Security Audit
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Cleveland, Ohio-based company has been selected to help the Wausau School District conduct a safety and security audit of all buildings. National School Safety and Security submitted the winning bid out of a group of seven agencies. Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services Cale Bushman says the group specializes in school safety.
New Poll: Michels, Johnson Lead
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — A new poll from AARP Wisconsin finds Republican candidates in the state races for governor and senate ahead of their Democratic rivals. The poll shows Republican Tim Michels with a three-point lead over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers. And it shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with...
California Man Arrested In Local Scam Cases
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A California man is charged with scamming elderly people in Central Wisconsin and is jailed in Marathon County. William Comfort is believed to be part of a ring that has preyed on folks in the area using the “grandparent scam.”. The perpetrators call the...
Marshfield Fire and Rescue Announces State Grant Award
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Marshfield Fire and Rescue has announced that they will receive $111,000 in state grant funding as part of Governor Evers’ recently-announced EMS Flex Grants. “Coming out of this pandemic, our call volume has continued to rise. We are on pace for the busiest year...
Man Accused of Credit Card Fraud in Marshfield Arrested
GREENFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of lifting nearly $30,000 worth of goods from a Marshfield furniture store was arrested last week. Police say Timothy Lavelle Litt was in the Milwaukee area on September 20th following another attempt to commit fraud at an unspecified business. The 28-year-old is...
Flu Vaccine Now Available from Marshfield Clinic
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced that flu shots are now available from their clinics. “It is especially important to receive your flu vaccine this year,” said Dr. Edward Belongia, a vaccine scientist with Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in a press release. “There was very little influenza during the past two years of the pandemic, and the level of population immunity has declined. This could lead to a more severe flu season this winter.”
Overnight Accidents Close Roads Near Stevens Point
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — All lanes were blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash just after midnight. I-39/US 51 was closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m....
Plea, Sentencing Hearing Scheduled for Morris
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in a Weston apartment nearly two years ago has reached a plea deal with the state. Court records show David Morris’ trial was wiped off the books Friday morning in favor of a plea and sentencing hearing. He faces five counts connected with the incident, including first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Drivers Identified in Fatal Truck Crash
TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU) – The names of two truckers have been released in a fatal crash earlier this week. Travis Hoffine, 56, died when his semi was hit by another truck. A report from the State Patrol says he was pulling onto the highway and was hit from behind.
One Dead in I-39 Crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – One person is dead after a crash Friday morning on I-39 in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV and a truck collided in the southbound lanes around 12:30am. Initial reports say the SUV was traveling in the wrong direction. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. The SUV caught on fire.
New Security Screening in Place at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Those heading to a show at the Grand Theater this season will have a much easier time getting in the door and to their seats thanks to a new security system. Director Sean Wright says it’s the same system used by many larger theaters and...
Wednesday High School Scoreboard & Thursday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Wednesday’s scoreboard & today’s schedule:. Stevens Point and Marshfield advanced as teams to sectionals. Spash- Riley Pechinski, Ava Fredriksen, Clare Viau, Skylar Millan, Crystal Wisinski. Marshfield- Brielle Lenz, Lili Anaya, Raina Manlick, McKenzie Holm, Shylan Brogan. Individual Qualifiers- Logan Vollert-Wisconsin Rapids,...
Shooting Suspect Sentenced to Three Years in Prison
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – A man involved in a shooting incident nearly two years ago was sentenced to three years in prison as part of a plea bargain this week. Zachary Guy-Neumann pled no contest as part of a deal for counts of reckless endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge then found him guilty, and other charges related to the incident were dropped.
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Crinkle, Tangerine and Clementine
Crinkle, Tangerine and Clementine are 3 VERY sweet boys in need of some homes that are ready for some kitten energy and snuggles! They are all about 4 months old and love to be around other cats and people!. To meet Crinkle, Tangerine, Clementine and all the other pets available...
