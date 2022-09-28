Home Depot Or Lowe's: Which Has Better Deals On Dishwashers?

From the many different models to the variety of settings, there are a vast number of dishwashers to choose from. However, before doing so, there are some things to consider. According to The Kitchn , you must first decide how often you're going to be using your dishwasher. If it's just for special events, you may be able to get by with a cheaper and smaller model. However, if it's going to be used daily, you then need to consider what additional features you want.

Some dishwashers allow you to delay the cycle for several hours while others will let you add in an extra dish at the last minute. In addition, you need to think about sizes. If you already have a spot picked out for your new gadget, you'll need to take accurate measurements to make sure the new one will fit. If you're adding one to your kitchen, consider the size of the kitchen as a whole and how much space you're willing to sacrifice for it.

Many consumers opt to buy dishwashers at either Home Depot or Lowes. However, each retailer has its own deals, so let's look at the two most popular models from each and decide who has the better deal.

Home Depot's Bosch Dishwasher

The best-selling dishwasher Home Depot has to offer is the Bosch 500 series. Costing just under $1,000 (depending on your area), this model sits at 33 inches tall, 23 inches wide, and 24 inches in depth. It has multiple sound-reducing features, producing just 44 Decibels -- as Best Buy points out, most dishwashers that are under 45 Decibels are considered extremely quiet. Available in either stainless steel or white, this model has an option for a 3rd rack as well as a half-load option to reduce water usage on a small number of dishes. Other notable features include an auto-start option, delay start, quick wash, and sanitize, and a one-year limited warranty is included at the time of purchase.

With a 4.7 rating out of five stars, this dishwasher has been reviewed almost 6,000 times and has a recommendation rate of 92%. One purchaser stated they love their new dishwasher as it gets their glasses and plates clean enough that they sparkle. They also noted that they love the air dry feature. Another consumer stated that they had a model by Bosch a year prior but made a switch. They went on to say that they eventually realized they made a terrible mistake and switched back and won't be switching again.

Lowe's Frigidaire Dishwasher

Lowe's most popular dishwasher is a top-controlled, 24-inch model made by Frigidaire. Costing just less than $600, it is available in stainless steel, black stainless steel, easy-care stainless steel, black, and white. This dishwasher is also very quiet at 54 Decibels and includes a delay start with the options of 2, 4, or 6 hours. A half-wash is also available as well as a rinse and hold cycle, quick rinse, heavy pots and pans cycle, and a hi-temp wash option. A drain hose is included with the purchase, however, the fill hose must be bought separately.

Out of five stars, this dishwasher sits at 4.0 and has over 5,000 reviews. Unfortunately, many of those reviews are negative, with one consumer stating that after using this model for eight weeks, they found a random rusted screw at the bottom. They also complained about their dishes not getting dry and an unpleasant odor emerging from the inside. Another user further added to this saying their dishwasher doesn't dry well either and they have to prop it open for their dishes to dry.

While Home Depot's model is certainly more costly than Lowe's, it appears that -- based on the reviews and variety of features -- with the Bosch 500 series, you'll get your money's worth.

