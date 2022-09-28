Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
thecomeback.com
Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision
Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
Why is LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's logo on volunteers' clothing at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship?
JACKSON, Miss. — Volunteers are a vital part of any golf tournament. They help with numerous aspects that can’t be seen on TV, like crowd control and helping to locate golf balls and keeping score. Volunteers are also given similar clothing so they can be located easily and look similar.
Phil Mickelson among four LIV Golf players asking to be dismissed from antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Six-time major victor Phil Mickelson is among four members of the LIV Golf Series who are asking to be dismissed as plaintiffs from the breakaway league's federal antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. According to a report from ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the other LIV Golf defectors are Taylor Gooch, Ian...
GolfWRX
Ian Poulter takes swipe at Justin Thomas over short putt complaints at Presidents Cup
Over the weekend, Justin Thomas was involved in a dramatic Sunday singles battle with Si-Woo Kim, with the Korean eventually prevailing on the final hole of the day. During that match, Thomas expressed his frustration at Kim not giving him a 3-foot putt on the ninth hole, with Thomas motioning that the putt may have been in ‘gimme’ range.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
Photos: See the merchandise at the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship
The PGA Tour hosts its second event on its 2022-23 schedule at The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Tour season started two weeks ago at the Fortinet Championship, then took a week off the Presidents Cup, where the U.S. won its ninth Cup in a row and 12th out of 14 times the events has been staged.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Golf Is Ripping Itself Apart’: Rory McIlroy Calls for Talks Between LIV Golf and PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy said he believes the time might be near for the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to speak because the “game is ripping itself apart.’’. McIlroy, who has been highly critical of the Saudi-backed LIV Invitational Series and has worked behind the scenes with Tiger Woods to help the PGA Tour come up with a more robust and lucrative plan starting in 2023, said Wednesday in St. Andrews, Scotland, that “the ball is in their court.’’
Golf.com
Sanderson Farms Championship leaderboard: Who’s leading after Round 1
The Masters. The PGA Championship. The U.S. Open. The Open Championship. And the Sanderson Farms Championship. All majors to Davis Riley. They’re playing the Sanderson at the Country Club of Jackson, in Jackson, Miss., Riley is born and raised in Hattiesburg, about 90 minutes south, and this week is as big as they come. “Yeah, anytime I can get close to home and be back in Mississippi, it’s special,” Riley said Wednesday. “Sanderson Farms was one of the first tournaments that I got one of my first PGA starts at, so it’s always had a special place in my heart, and this is my fifth major, so it’s definitely one I’ve had chalked up on the calendar and would have liked to have a chance to win at one day.” On that front, he’s a quarter of the way home.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is The Country Club of Jackson and the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship located?
The Country Club of Jackson is home to the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Jackson, Miss., area course has a great look. Not only...
Riley with 66 shares lead at Sanderson Farms in home state
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Davis Riley got off to a hot start and kept bogeys off his card to the end for a 6-under 66 and a share of the lead Thursday with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship, the PGA Tour event he considers his fifth major. Riley grew up about 90 miles away in Hattiesburg and can remember playing the Country Club of Jackson when he was so young he was hitting fairway metals into the par 4s. He is coming off a strong rookie season, narrowly missing out on the Tour Championship, and would appear to be off to a solid start. Riley wonders if being so open about his affection for the PGA Tour’s lone Mississippi stop has created too big of a burden. It wasn’t an issue Thursday. He saved par with an 8-foot putt on his first hole, handled the par 5s on the front nine and threw in a pair of 12-foot birdie putts.
