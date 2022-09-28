ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Trustees Approve Contract, Constitution With Faculty

An updated constitution of the Faculty Senate and a one-year contract with the American Association of University Professors were approved Wednesday by The University of Toledo Board of Trustees during its September meeting. The updated Faculty Senate constitution amends the previous version approved by the Board in 2008 that merged...
Tasty Tuesdays Bring Free, Weekly Restaurant Lunches to Campus

Tasty Tuesdays are back for fall semester. Every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m., the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership will bring an area restaurant to campus in Thompson Student Union Room 1532 to share food from their menus and discuss potential employment opportunities. The lunches are free, and...
Customizing Lunch

Haley Salazar watches her friend Jakaya Warren, both sophomores studying biology, load her hot dog with condiments at Uncle Louie’s Food Truck during Eat the Streets Tuesday afternoon on Centennial Mall. The event was part of UToledo’s Homecoming week.
Throwback Thursday

In honor of Saturday’s Homecoming, we look back to this float circa 1970. As we celebrate UToledo’s sesquicentennial this year, we’re also approaching the centennial of our first Homecoming in 1924 when the Rockets played the then-named Bowling Green Normal School. The Rockets won 12-7. Learn more about UToledo’s 150th anniversary at utoledo.edu/150celebration.
Rockets Defensive Tackle Charts Philosophical Course

In the world of college football players, University of Toledo defensive tackle Judge Culpepper stands out. And not just because of his unusual first name. Culpepper graduated last May with a degree in history, not a typical major for student-athletes, many of whom might regard “history” as last week’s SportsCenter highlights. As if that weren’t enough, his field of study in the UToledo Graduate School is philosophy.
UToledo Celebrating Muslim Heritage Month Through October

In celebration and recognition of Muslim Heritage Month, which runs through October, the Office of Multicultural Student Success and the Muslim Students Association have scheduled several events throughout the month beginning with a Muslim Heritage Month introductory event on Monday, Oct. 3, in Thompson Student Union. The event is scheduled...
