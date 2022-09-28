In the world of college football players, University of Toledo defensive tackle Judge Culpepper stands out. And not just because of his unusual first name. Culpepper graduated last May with a degree in history, not a typical major for student-athletes, many of whom might regard “history” as last week’s SportsCenter highlights. As if that weren’t enough, his field of study in the UToledo Graduate School is philosophy.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO