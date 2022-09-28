Read full article on original website
Related
utoledo.edu
Trustees Approve Contract, Constitution With Faculty
An updated constitution of the Faculty Senate and a one-year contract with the American Association of University Professors were approved Wednesday by The University of Toledo Board of Trustees during its September meeting. The updated Faculty Senate constitution amends the previous version approved by the Board in 2008 that merged...
utoledo.edu
Tasty Tuesdays Bring Free, Weekly Restaurant Lunches to Campus
Tasty Tuesdays are back for fall semester. Every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m., the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership will bring an area restaurant to campus in Thompson Student Union Room 1532 to share food from their menus and discuss potential employment opportunities. The lunches are free, and...
utoledo.edu
Upcoming Exhibit Highlights Events That Shaped UToledo’s 150 Years of History
Jesup Scott believed that “a great city needs an institution to train its young people.”. And so, in 1872, Scott endowed Toledo with 160 acres with which to create a university. The 150-year trajectory of that university is documented in the Ward M. Canaday Center’s exhibit commemorating The University...
utoledo.edu
Customizing Lunch
Haley Salazar watches her friend Jakaya Warren, both sophomores studying biology, load her hot dog with condiments at Uncle Louie’s Food Truck during Eat the Streets Tuesday afternoon on Centennial Mall. The event was part of UToledo’s Homecoming week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
In honor of Saturday’s Homecoming, we look back to this float circa 1970. As we celebrate UToledo’s sesquicentennial this year, we’re also approaching the centennial of our first Homecoming in 1924 when the Rockets played the then-named Bowling Green Normal School. The Rockets won 12-7. Learn more about UToledo’s 150th anniversary at utoledo.edu/150celebration.
utoledo.edu
Rockets Defensive Tackle Charts Philosophical Course
In the world of college football players, University of Toledo defensive tackle Judge Culpepper stands out. And not just because of his unusual first name. Culpepper graduated last May with a degree in history, not a typical major for student-athletes, many of whom might regard “history” as last week’s SportsCenter highlights. As if that weren’t enough, his field of study in the UToledo Graduate School is philosophy.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Celebrating Muslim Heritage Month Through October
In celebration and recognition of Muslim Heritage Month, which runs through October, the Office of Multicultural Student Success and the Muslim Students Association have scheduled several events throughout the month beginning with a Muslim Heritage Month introductory event on Monday, Oct. 3, in Thompson Student Union. The event is scheduled...
Comments / 0