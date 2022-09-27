MS Gulf Coast Buddy Sports provides recreational sports and leisure opportunities for youths and adults with special needs. With support from Shaggy’s Restaurants and Shaggy’s Harbor Docks in Pass Christian, the Buddy Sports organization has planned a near shore charter boat fishing event for Tuesday October 11, 2022, from 4:00pm -7:00pm at Shaggy’s Charter Docks in the Pass Christian Harbor. In keeping with our theme of programs, this event is called “Fishing with Buddies”.

