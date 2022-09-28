Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
utoledo.edu
Tasty Tuesdays Bring Free, Weekly Restaurant Lunches to Campus
Tasty Tuesdays are back for fall semester. Every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m., the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership will bring an area restaurant to campus in Thompson Student Union Room 1532 to share food from their menus and discuss potential employment opportunities. The lunches are free, and...
utoledo.edu
Throwback Thursday
In honor of Saturday’s Homecoming, we look back to this float circa 1970. As we celebrate UToledo’s sesquicentennial this year, we’re also approaching the centennial of our first Homecoming in 1924 when the Rockets played the then-named Bowling Green Normal School. The Rockets won 12-7. Learn more about UToledo’s 150th anniversary at utoledo.edu/150celebration.
utoledo.edu
Senior Spends Summer Protecting Lake Erie Beachgoers From E. Coli
Each weekday over the summer, Tyler Stoner was on the beach of Maumee Bay State Park by 8 a.m. The 20-year-old’s early morning routine wasn’t for fun or exercise, but rather, for a job of significant importance. Stoner, a senior studying geology at The University of Toledo, tested...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Celebrating Muslim Heritage Month Through October
In celebration and recognition of Muslim Heritage Month, which runs through October, the Office of Multicultural Student Success and the Muslim Students Association have scheduled several events throughout the month beginning with a Muslim Heritage Month introductory event on Monday, Oct. 3, in Thompson Student Union. The event is scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utoledo.edu
Reach Out and Read Connects Literacy and Healthy Smiles
A toothbrush, some floss, maybe a travel-sized toothpaste sample. There’s not a lot of excitement to be found in your standard dental goodie bag — particularly when you’re 4. Add in a picture book? Now you’re talking. Through a new partnership with Reach Out and Read...
utoledo.edu
100-plus Companies to Recruit UToledo Businesses Students at Fall Job Fair
The University of Toledo’s John B. and Lillian E. Neff College of Business and Innovation will host its Fall Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Savage Arena. More than 100 employers will be in attendance, searching for talented Business Rockets to hire...
utoledo.edu
Trustees Approve Contract, Constitution With Faculty
An updated constitution of the Faculty Senate and a one-year contract with the American Association of University Professors were approved Wednesday by The University of Toledo Board of Trustees during its September meeting. The updated Faculty Senate constitution amends the previous version approved by the Board in 2008 that merged...
Comments / 0