In honor of Saturday’s Homecoming, we look back to this float circa 1970. As we celebrate UToledo’s sesquicentennial this year, we’re also approaching the centennial of our first Homecoming in 1924 when the Rockets played the then-named Bowling Green Normal School. The Rockets won 12-7. Learn more about UToledo’s 150th anniversary at utoledo.edu/150celebration.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO