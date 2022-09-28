ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

utoledo.edu

Tasty Tuesdays Bring Free, Weekly Restaurant Lunches to Campus

Tasty Tuesdays are back for fall semester. Every Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m., the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership will bring an area restaurant to campus in Thompson Student Union Room 1532 to share food from their menus and discuss potential employment opportunities. The lunches are free, and...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Throwback Thursday

In honor of Saturday’s Homecoming, we look back to this float circa 1970. As we celebrate UToledo’s sesquicentennial this year, we’re also approaching the centennial of our first Homecoming in 1924 when the Rockets played the then-named Bowling Green Normal School. The Rockets won 12-7. Learn more about UToledo’s 150th anniversary at utoledo.edu/150celebration.
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Senior Spends Summer Protecting Lake Erie Beachgoers From E. Coli

Each weekday over the summer, Tyler Stoner was on the beach of Maumee Bay State Park by 8 a.m. The 20-year-old’s early morning routine wasn’t for fun or exercise, but rather, for a job of significant importance. Stoner, a senior studying geology at The University of Toledo, tested...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

UToledo Celebrating Muslim Heritage Month Through October

In celebration and recognition of Muslim Heritage Month, which runs through October, the Office of Multicultural Student Success and the Muslim Students Association have scheduled several events throughout the month beginning with a Muslim Heritage Month introductory event on Monday, Oct. 3, in Thompson Student Union. The event is scheduled...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Reach Out and Read Connects Literacy and Healthy Smiles

A toothbrush, some floss, maybe a travel-sized toothpaste sample. There’s not a lot of excitement to be found in your standard dental goodie bag — particularly when you’re 4. Add in a picture book? Now you’re talking. Through a new partnership with Reach Out and Read...
TOLEDO, OH
utoledo.edu

Trustees Approve Contract, Constitution With Faculty

An updated constitution of the Faculty Senate and a one-year contract with the American Association of University Professors were approved Wednesday by The University of Toledo Board of Trustees during its September meeting. The updated Faculty Senate constitution amends the previous version approved by the Board in 2008 that merged...
