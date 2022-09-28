Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
kymkemp.com
Shelter Cove Residents May Not Be Able to Contact 911 From Landlines
SHELTER COVE RESIDENTS: Frontier Communications has notified us of a landline outage impacting over 800 residents. Residents may not be able to contact 9-1-1 from their landline. Cell phone and Wifi service are not impacted by this outage. We have not been provided an estimated time of restoration. The Humboldt...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATED] Broadway Fire Estimated to Have Caused Total Destruction of Building and Equipment–$750,000 Loss
At 9:34 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and four duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a vacant commercial building on the 3500 block of Broadway road. The first responding engine 8112 reported seeing heavy smoke from the roof of the structure. A commercial second alarm was requested and four mutual aid units responded with one Arcata unit going to the scene, they were staged then later released from scene. Loleta, Somoa, and Blue Lake provided station coverage.
kymkemp.com
Jeannie Haberstock Thorp: ‘Well loved within the Southern Humboldt community’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
McKay Community Forest Partially Open for Public Use
Press release from the Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department:. The Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department is excited to announce that the first set of recreational trails and the Northridge Parking Area of the McKay Community Forest are now open for public use.
lostcoastoutpost.com
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
kymkemp.com
As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Northern California Community Blood Bank Asks for Local Blood Donations
Press release from Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB):. As Hurricane Ian reaches Florida and moves throughout the Southeast with dangerous storm surges, winds and flooding, the Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB) is contributing to a national effort to assist Florida blood banks, hospitals, and patients. NCCBB CEO Kate...
kymkemp.com
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
kymkemp.com
Bubble Buddies: A Mobile Grooming Salon Opens in Humboldt
Local resident and business owner, Ember Lasbury, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Humboldt’s new luxury mobile grooming salon, Bubble Buddies. A week long grand opening celebration will begin October 1st with the first 20 customers receiving 5% off full service appointments for a year. All pet grooming appointments booked during the grand opening will be enter to win a variety of prizes, according to the release.
sonomamag.com
Two Indie Cider Makers Rescue Long-Forgotten Orchards Along the North Coast
Following the backroads from west Sonoma up to Humboldt County, the saga of the North Coast’s long-forgotten apple orchards unfolds like a novel of lost treasure. Deep in the woods, clusters of apple trees lie buried beneath overgrown scrub oak forests or overtaken by wild blackberry brambles. You could...
kymkemp.com
‘Which Way The Wind Festival’ Returns October 7-15
This is a press release from the Which Way The Wind Festival:. Which Way The Wind Festival returns Oct. 7-15, with multi-disciplinary arts presentations as well as panel discussions. Individual festival events will begin at 7 p.m. at Synapsis, 1675 Union St., Eureka. The festival will also include a Madaket...
kymkemp.com
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in SUPES: Board Approves a Budget and Takes Action on Homelessness, the Food Bank and Trails in the McKay Community Forest
The County of Humboldt expects to spend roughly $571.4 million during the 2022-23 fiscal year, an increase of about four percent over last year’s budget. At today’s meeting, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the recommended annual budget following a presentation by Tabatha Miller, the county’s chief financial officer and interim assistant auditor-controller.
kymkemp.com
1 Death, 3 New Hospitalizations, 105 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 70s. Three news hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 40s and two in their 50s. An additional 74 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 31 new probable cases for the...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
kymkemp.com
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
krcrtv.com
Former Humboldt County couple sought in Oregon animal cruelty investigation
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A former Humboldt County couple is reportedly being sought by the Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) for abusing animals in their care. On Sept. 21, the JCSO published a press release detailing an investigation into animals being neglected at Pawsitive K9 Solutions in Grants Pass, OR. The business is described on Facebook as a "doggy daycare, boarding, training and grooming" facility.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT BAYWATCH: Thatcher Ants Rule Everything Around Me
Strap in, folks, because it’s time for another episode of Humboldt Baywatch! That’s weekly feature on KHUM, the LoCO’s sister station of the FM airwaves, wherein DJ Midge Martin indulges her passion for the natural world by getting the 411 on this creature or that. This week,...
