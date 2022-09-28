ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
Washington State
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage

Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Tallahassee Democrat

Marco Rubio, Rick Scott urge Senate leaders for more funds to recover, rebuild Florida after Hurricane Ian

Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott sent a joint letter on Friday to the Senate Appropriations Committee chairs to secure funding “provide much needed assistance to Florida.” “Hurricane Ian will be remembered and studied as one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit the United States,” wrote the Republican senators. “Communities across Florida have been completely destroyed, and lives have been forever changed. ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Referendums#European Union#Gulf Coast#Hurricane Ian#Kremlin#Russian#The European Commission
Missouri Independent

Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating,” Biden said. […] The post Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy