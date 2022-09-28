Read full article on original website
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost
As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
Hurricane Ian: At Least Four Dead In Southwest Florida; Hundreds Of Rescues Across The State
In all, eight deaths are connected to the storm in the U.S. and Cuba. Gov. Ron DeSantis says more deaths are expected. Millions remain without power. You can track Ian here or sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.
'Your World' on Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian, Nord Stream 2
‘Huge mistake’: DeSantis’ migrant transports could undercut support in South Florida
The move by DeSantis dominated the radio and television airwaves in South Florida — where large swaths of Hispanic voters live.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Hurricane Ian: Watch a Florida Man Jetski Down the Beach in Wild Footage
Typically, a man jet skiing across a Florida waterway wouldn’t break headlines, but in this case, Hurricane Ian has made it so that the entire beach is the waterway. The nation has been watching closely as Category-4 Hurricane Ian made landfall and is rampaging across the western coast of the Sunshine (and blinding rain) State. The catastrophic storm first struck Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it an 18-foot storm surge and floodwaters that turned streets into swift-water rivers.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott urge Senate leaders for more funds to recover, rebuild Florida after Hurricane Ian
Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott sent a joint letter on Friday to the Senate Appropriations Committee chairs to secure funding “provide much needed assistance to Florida.” “Hurricane Ian will be remembered and studied as one of the most devastating hurricanes to hit the United States,” wrote the Republican senators. “Communities across Florida have been completely destroyed, and lives have been forever changed. ...
Large number of Floridians experienced their first hurricane with Ian
Hurricane Ian has been destructive on historical records. President Biden has called it, “possibly the deadliest storm in Florida history.” As of mid-day Thursday, the death toll stood at 21 as officials said it is expected to rise. It is also the fifth strongest to landfall in the...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Charlie Crist attacks Gov. DeSantis' insurance failures
“The wise sailor flees the storm as it gathers,” Laenor Velayrion said in the last episode of House of Dragon. The word of this fictional character echoes as insurance companies flee Florida amid one of the most devastating storms in recorded history.
Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday afternoon, focusing on uniting the country as Florida begins to survey the damage left by a Category 4 hurricane, while states further up the coast prepare for the impact from Hurricane Ian. “As you all know, the situation in Florida is far more devastating,” Biden said. […] The post Biden to battered Florida: ‘We’re going to do everything we can for you’ appeared first on Missouri Independent.
AP PHOTOS: China marks 73rd anniversary in National Day
Spectators watched a masked, 96-member honor guard raise a Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square as the ruling Communist Party marked its 73rd anniversary in power on Saturday under strict anti-virus controls.
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on a path to strike Florida
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday.
'The police come here to hunt': Brazilian cops kill at 9 times the rate of U.S. law enforcement
The steep rise in police violence has been celebrated by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has pushed for laws that would provide immunity for officers who commit homicide in the line of duty.
Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
Oct 1 (Reuters) - A U.S.-based luxury yacht broker is advertising for sale a 168-foot (51-metre) superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Igor Kesaev for 29.5 million euros (roughly $29 million), according to an email seen by Reuters.
Remind me why the Biden administration is in court fighting publication of the ERA?
Biden administration shouldn't be in bed with the Trump administration to block the publication of the Equal Rights Amendment.
19 killed, including 3 elite Guard members, in Iran attack
Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including three members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy forever
Bernstine W. Hollis has worked at the Carter Center in Atlanta since it opened four decades ago. But her relationship with Jimmy Carter goes back much further.
