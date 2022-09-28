Expect 2022 holiday sales to reach last year’s levels, but with a larger emphasis on in-store shopping. Increased negativity about the economy and their own personal finances is causing 29% of U.S. consumers to think about spending less this holiday season, according to a recent holiday purchase intentions consumer survey from The NPD Group, which recently merged with Information Resources, Inc. (IRI). While the majority of shoppers plan on spending the same or more than last year, the share of consumers who plan to spend less this year increased over last year. As a result, spending on par with 2021 levels is expected during the traditional November and December holiday shopping season, with the potential of 0.5% to 2.5% growth when the season is expanded to include October and January.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO