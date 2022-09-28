Read full article on original website
ToolsGroup-IHL Group 2022 Retail Inventory Study Shows Diminishing Customer Loyalty Due to Out-of-Stock Concerns
Improving inventory position can help retailers secure consumer loyalty and capture impulse spending. ToolsGroup, a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, in collaboration with IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm for the retail and hospitality industries, today released a study on the role of inventory in consumer loyalty and what retailers can do to win and keep customers.
New Study Shows Retail Customer Experience is Key to Earning Shoppers’ Discretionary Dollars in an Era of High Inflation
More Than Two-Thirds Are Less Confident in the Economy Than a Year Ago and 76 Percent Are Spending Less, Trimming Retail Purchases. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, released the findings of a new study that shows nearly two-thirds of consumers polled are less confident in the economy than a year ago and 76 percent of them are spending less money, with entertainment and clothing cited as the top areas for budget cuts in retail purchases.
Mira Commerce Develops New Deck Commerce OMS Merchant App Launched for BigCommerce
Prebuilt extension to help brands and retailers effectively manage and process omnichannel orders. Mira Commerce, a premier digital transformation consultancy that powers online commerce, has partnered with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to launch the new Deck Commerce Order Management App on the BigCommerce Enterprise platform.
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
Avoiding Over-Diversification of the Supply Chain in a Growing Network
When consulting/accounting giant KPMG began publishing a supply chain fragility index earlier this year, it was a tacit acknowledgment of how concerned suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers have become with the network that moves our goods around the globe on a daily basis. News of 100-ship backups at the Port of Los Angeles and empty shipping containers abandoned on residential streets have made the front pages as consumers feel the pain of increased shipping costs at the cash register.
The Growth of Channel Sales
What is the biggest challenge to scaling revenue these days? Maybe it’s the selling hours…. Despite hiring the most focused people, having top-notch investment in tools, and removing all possible distractions, selling hours are limited. Hiring more sales reps is not the only solution, there’s something B2B teams can do to improve this: it is to introduce a channel sales model.
SetSchedule Take A Large Step Towards Revolutionizing the Way Real Estate Professionals Connect with Home Shoppers and Investors
SetSchedule is excited to introduce an upgraded version of its SetValue technology. The company recently announced an innovative upgrade that will help home buyers, sellers, and investors more easily connect with real estate professionals. Home shoppers and investors can now create their free SetSchedule SetIds to connect and network with...
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI
Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights. 365 Retail Markets (“365”), the global leader in unattended retail, announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country’s leading data collection, processing and reporting company. 365...
71% US Consumers Plan to Shop Online This Holiday Season, Wunderkind Report Finds
More than Half of Consumers Will Rely on Email to Track Price Drops, Discounts During Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Despite some consumers becoming increasingly cost conscious amid continued supply chain disruptions and inflation, new research from Wunderkind, a leading performance marketing channel that scales one-to-one messages for top brands, publishers, and advertisers, found online shopping remains king, with 71% of US consumers planning to shop online this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Seemplicity Continues North America Expansion with the Appointment of John Zilinskas as Vice President of Sales
With years of experience in enterprise sales, Zilinskas will play a key leadership role as Seemplicity expands its team and customer base in the US. Seemplicity, the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced the appointment of John Zilinskas, a dynamic sales expert, as Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of enterprise sales experience, John will lead Seemplicity’s sales efforts as they grow in North America.
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
Quotient’s Omnichannel Measurement Now Combines Promotions with Media to Ensure Every Shoppable Moment is Attributable
The closed-loop measurement solution connects shoppers’ journeys across touchpoints to deliver comprehensive performance metrics across channels. Quotient, the leading digital promotions and media technology company, announced the addition of promotions into its omnichannel measurement capabilities, providing a platform for marketers to holistically measure the impact of promotions with media such as digital out-of-home, sponsored search and on- and offsite display.
Brex Announces New Integration With NetSuite to Help Businesses Optimize Spend Management
Enhanced integration includes 15 new features to accelerate and automate financial data. Brex announced a new, expanded integration with NetSuite, the leading integrated cloud business software suite. Brex and NetSuite together now give businesses better control over their finances by providing real-time visibility into all financial data synced across both...
29% of Consumers Cite Finances and Economy as Reasons For Spending Less During the Holidays, Reports NPD
Expect 2022 holiday sales to reach last year’s levels, but with a larger emphasis on in-store shopping. Increased negativity about the economy and their own personal finances is causing 29% of U.S. consumers to think about spending less this holiday season, according to a recent holiday purchase intentions consumer survey from The NPD Group, which recently merged with Information Resources, Inc. (IRI). While the majority of shoppers plan on spending the same or more than last year, the share of consumers who plan to spend less this year increased over last year. As a result, spending on par with 2021 levels is expected during the traditional November and December holiday shopping season, with the potential of 0.5% to 2.5% growth when the season is expanded to include October and January.
Amazon Business’ 2022 State of Business Procurement Report Highlights Opportunities in E-Procurement
The second annual study reveals strong interest in online procurement across commercial, education, government, nonprofit, and health care industries, along with increased focus on corporate social responsibility. Amazon Business released its second State of Business Procurement Report, which shares business-to-business (B2B) trends and new insights from U.S. procurement professionals across...
Policy2050.com Releases “Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)”
Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe
Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
