UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
Native Salesforce Software Prolifiq Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance
Account management software Prolifiq takes steps to improve security and is now fully SOC2 compliant. Prolifiq, the leading account planning platform, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This report shows Prolifiq’s ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for their customers.
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation Across Convenience Ecosystem
With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.
Alchemer Expands Partner Program Giving SaaS Providers, Market Research Firms, and Resellers Unique Offering to Drive More Business
Partners expand and enhance their products and services by offering the most intuitive and easy-to-implement feedback software that delivers “Experience-in-Context”. Alchemer – a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and enterprise feedback technology – announced today the launch of its expanded Partner Program. The program provides SaaS vendors and market research firms with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their products and services. Traditional resellers can also leverage the Partner Program by adding Alchemer’s software to their portfolios.
OutSystems and UiPath Announce Intelligent Automation Partnership to Help Customers Improve Productivity and Operational Efficiency
Partnership brings together leaders in Robotic Process Automation and high-performance low-code to seamlessly and securely automate complex, cross-platform applications with ease. OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to combine the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform...
Blue Yonder Recognized as a Leader in Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022
Leadership ranking is attributed to Blue Yonder’s ability to provide a supply chain digital twin, prescriptive insights and automated resolutions. Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, is positioned as a Leader in the recently released Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022 based on the capabilities of its Luminate Control Tower solution.
Affinity Adds 10 Million Data Insights on People and Deals into Platform
Affinity Data insights make it easier for dealmakers to find and connect with founders and experts in their network within the Affinity CRM to vet and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, announced it has expanded the Affinity Data offering with insights on over 10 million founders, executives, and experts, including data points like industry, job function, seniority, education, job titles, and years of experience. This new data provides deeper insight into the people in a dealmaker’s network to connect the research and dealmaking process in one centralized system: Affinity CRM. With Affinity Data dealmakers can quickly evaluate people in their network to screen deals or identify potential investments, find experts to support due diligence or portfolio companies, and make decisions faster.
Introducing Calendly Analytics for Teams to Optimize Scheduling and Make Informed Business Decisions
Calendly’s new analytics dashboard surfaces meeting activity and trends in the most comprehensive, visual offering on the market. Calendly, the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, announced the launch of Calendly Analytics, an intuitive reporting dashboard that allows team leaders to easily discover activity and trends — such as popular meeting days, top performers, and in-demand meeting types — to optimize scheduling and reach team goals faster. Through data-driven scheduling insights, revenue teams can accelerate pipeline, convert leads, speed up the sales cycle, improve customer retention, and drive more revenue.
Bain & Company: Digital Disruption Will Maintain Pace And/or Accelerate Over Next 5 Years, According to Survey
70% of the 1,400 business leaders surveyed by Bain say they’re experiencing ‘significant digital disruption, and 85% of them believe this disruption will either maintain its pace, or accelerate’. Nearly 80% of companies that are considered as “digital disrupters” gained market share over the last two years, according...
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
Looking for Better Ways to Build Effective B2B Sales Coaching Programs?
Onboarding new sales hires and coaching them well is crucial to ensuring future sales output and business success. The B2B sales market is constantly evolving, changing customer patterns and the need for customer facing teams and salespeople to meet customer’s where they are at requires a strong sales coaching methodology that is not essentially a one-time program, but one that can keep being revisited to rejig sales methods within the team throughout the year.
FICO Forum Africa to Explore Customer-Centric Growth in a Challenging Economy
Bruce Whitfield will deliver keynote address at 17 November event in Johannesburg. Leading global analytics company FICO, named best technology provider for data analytics at the 2022 Credit Awards, will be hosting the 6th FICO Forum Africa on 17 November in Johannesburg. Attendees will explore how African financial institutions can use technology advances and advanced analytics to increase growth during a challenging economic period, marked by a cost-of-living crisis, the pandemic’s after-effects and an increase in financial scams.
