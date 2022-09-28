Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
salestechstar.com
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Sandra Moran, CMO at Workforce Software
Sandra Moran, CMO at Workforce Software suggests ways for retailers to drive salesfloor output using better employee communication means:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Sandra, tell us about yourself…. I am the Chief Marketing Officer at Workforce Software and lead the global marketing organization’s demand creation, brand, and go-to-market strategy....
salestechstar.com
UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference
Global automation market leader celebrates automation visionaries across seven categories. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its global user conference, FORWARD 5, announced the winners of the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated outstanding results helping organizations implement and scale automation to drive superior business outcomes, operational efficiencies, and customer service.
RELATED PEOPLE
salestechstar.com
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
salestechstar.com
Real Time Technologies Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for Second Time
RT² shows Three-Year Revenue Growth of 453% Percent. Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company’s second appearance on the list, at No. 1524 up from No. 1981 in 2021.
salestechstar.com
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
salestechstar.com
Simplr Appoints Mark Coffman as Chief Sales Officer
A veteran sales leader with 25+ years’ experience at high-growth enterprise tech firms, Coffman will lead the company’s global sales strategy and operational execution. Simplr, the conversational experience platform built to exceed the expectations of the NOW Customer, appointed Mark Coffman as chief sales officer. In the role, Coffman will oversee the development and execution of Simplr’s global sales strategy and organizational growth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
salestechstar.com
Blue Yonder Recognized as a Leader in Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022
Leadership ranking is attributed to Blue Yonder’s ability to provide a supply chain digital twin, prescriptive insights and automated resolutions. Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, is positioned as a Leader in the recently released Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022 based on the capabilities of its Luminate Control Tower solution.
salestechstar.com
Pliant Named as Top 20 Vendor
DEJ report highlights Pliant as an emerging leader in the IT performance management market. Pliant, a leading provider of API-driven orchestration and automation solutions announced that it has been named a Top 20 Emerging Vendor for Managing IT Performance in 2022 by technology research firm Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ). The classification is based on the findings of a major DEJ study entitled “24 Key Areas Shaping IT Performance Markets in 2022,” which gathered input and insights from over 3,300 organizations. DEJ researchers selected the winning vendors based on how effectively they address the top IT performance management challenges cited by study participants.
salestechstar.com
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
salestechstar.com
Bringing Brand Assets Together Just Became Easier With BrandKeep, the Retail-Centric Platform That Enables Organization and Productivity
Appropos announces the launch of their new retail-centric platform, BrandKeep. Appropos is excited to announce the launch of BrandKeep, a platform that allows retailers to organize all brand assets in one place, resulting in greater efficiency, clarity, and productivity. A recent survey asked retailers how they organize all of the...
salestechstar.com
Mindtree Named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced that it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022. This was Mindtree’s debut in Everest Group’s assessment of engineering service providers for their Industry 4.0 leadership. Everest Group...
salestechstar.com
Bain & Company: Digital Disruption Will Maintain Pace And/or Accelerate Over Next 5 Years, According to Survey
70% of the 1,400 business leaders surveyed by Bain say they’re experiencing ‘significant digital disruption, and 85% of them believe this disruption will either maintain its pace, or accelerate’. Nearly 80% of companies that are considered as “digital disrupters” gained market share over the last two years, according...
salestechstar.com
Navisite Appoints Jason Zolczynski as Vice President of Oracle Applications
Accomplished consulting leader to head Navisite’s professional services team for the Oracle practice, including Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion. Navisite announced that Jason Zolczynski has joined the company as vice president of Oracle applications overseeing the professional services team. Building on the significant scale and growth of Navisite’s Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion practices, Jason will work with leadership to continue to evolve the company’s Oracle strategy, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and its Oracle applications portfolio.
salestechstar.com
Kong Inc. Unveils Winners of the API Innovator Awards and Partner Awards
Winning companies are a sample of the groundbreaking work happening across Kong’s global ecosystem. Today at the Kong Summit 2022 conference, Kong Inc., the cloud native API company, announced the winners of its second annual API Innovator Awards and inaugural Partner Awards. The API Innovator Awards recognize teams and...
salestechstar.com
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
salestechstar.com
du Selects Hewlett Packard Enterprise for Digital Transformation Journey to 5G
Next-generation OSS solution from HPE provides a single orchestration platform enabling services from traditional mobile and fixed line connectivity to 5G slice management and Edge orchestration. Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is deploying HPE’s end-to-end service orchestration software to accelerate their digital transformation...
salestechstar.com
Seemplicity Continues North America Expansion with the Appointment of John Zilinskas as Vice President of Sales
With years of experience in enterprise sales, Zilinskas will play a key leadership role as Seemplicity expands its team and customer base in the US. Seemplicity, the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced the appointment of John Zilinskas, a dynamic sales expert, as Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of enterprise sales experience, John will lead Seemplicity’s sales efforts as they grow in North America.
Comments / 0