Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.

