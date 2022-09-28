Read full article on original website
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
New Study Shows Retail Customer Experience is Key to Earning Shoppers’ Discretionary Dollars in an Era of High Inflation
More Than Two-Thirds Are Less Confident in the Economy Than a Year Ago and 76 Percent Are Spending Less, Trimming Retail Purchases. Verint, The Customer Engagement Company, released the findings of a new study that shows nearly two-thirds of consumers polled are less confident in the economy than a year ago and 76 percent of them are spending less money, with entertainment and clothing cited as the top areas for budget cuts in retail purchases.
SetSchedule Take A Large Step Towards Revolutionizing the Way Real Estate Professionals Connect with Home Shoppers and Investors
SetSchedule is excited to introduce an upgraded version of its SetValue technology. The company recently announced an innovative upgrade that will help home buyers, sellers, and investors more easily connect with real estate professionals. Home shoppers and investors can now create their free SetSchedule SetIds to connect and network with...
365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI
Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights. 365 Retail Markets (“365”), the global leader in unattended retail, announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country’s leading data collection, processing and reporting company. 365...
Algo Modernizes Microsoft’s Exchange of Business Data With Amazon
Algo, provider of digital transformation services and supply chain software, has successfully modernized the way Microsoft receives business data from Amazon. Rusty Sticha, Business Program Manager for Data Modernization Initiative at Microsoft expressed appreciation for Algo’s agility, precision, and professionalism. “The technical and functional experts at Algo have done an excellent job. They rapidly integrated data from the new Amazon APIs, and also ensured that the data was complete and accurate. I’m impressed with the clear, communicative way they engaged with us, and how quickly they delivered the project.”
The Growth of Channel Sales
What is the biggest challenge to scaling revenue these days? Maybe it’s the selling hours…. Despite hiring the most focused people, having top-notch investment in tools, and removing all possible distractions, selling hours are limited. Hiring more sales reps is not the only solution, there’s something B2B teams can do to improve this: it is to introduce a channel sales model.
TDCX Expands in the Philippines to Meet Growing Demand for Complex Customer Experience Solutions
TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, continues its expansion path with a new office in Iloilo in the Philippines. This is TDCX’s sixth campus in the Philippines and strengthens the company’s capacity to serve Global English end-markets, such as North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
SalesScreen Leads Gamification, Implementation, & User Adoption in Fall G2 Report
SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in sales gamification for the sixth straight quarter. The Fall G2 Report is out, and SalesScreen is once again leading the pack in gamification for the sixth straight quarter. G2 is a company that takes user reviews of tech companies and aggregates them into grids and ranking systems to see how companies stack up against each other in certain fields. Let’s dive into SalesScreen’s fall G2 reports.
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
Puresoftware Expands Its Presence in Europe With Its New Delivery Centre in Bucharest, Romania
PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company focused on fintech, 5G and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Bucharest, Romania. This new delivery centre will further expand the reach of PureSoftware’s digital solutions and its software products – Arttha Fintech and Arttha5G in the continent.
Brex Announces New Integration With NetSuite to Help Businesses Optimize Spend Management
Enhanced integration includes 15 new features to accelerate and automate financial data. Brex announced a new, expanded integration with NetSuite, the leading integrated cloud business software suite. Brex and NetSuite together now give businesses better control over their finances by providing real-time visibility into all financial data synced across both...
Tillotts Standardizes on Veeva Commercial Cloud Applications to Power Digital Engagement in Europe
Fast-growing specialty pharma selects Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a unified foundation for commercial excellence. Veeva Systems announced that Tillotts Pharma AG is using Veeva CRM and Veeva Vault PromoMats to advance digital engagement in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With these connected Veeva Commercial Cloud applications, the company can better coordinate relevant interactions with healthcare professionals (HCPs), delivering tailored and compliant multi-channel content.
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
Real Time Technologies Recognized on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America for Second Time
RT² shows Three-Year Revenue Growth of 453% Percent. Real Time Technologies, Inc (RT²), a leading enterprise software platform company delivering retail activation, point-of-sale (POS), business intelligence, and inventory management solutions to the wireless industry, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list, the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The recognition marks the company’s second appearance on the list, at No. 1524 up from No. 1981 in 2021.
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
RevealCX Achieves Platinum Partner in COPC Inc.’s ATP Program
Recognizing Technology Solutions Proven to Deliver Real Business Value. COPC Inc. is pleased to announce that it has once again approved Nexcom’s RevealCX as a Platinum Partner in the COPC Approved Technology Provider (ATP) program. RevealCX is an AI-Powered software as a service (SaaS) quality monitoring solution. The innovative...
