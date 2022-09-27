Read full article on original website
juliensjournal.com
Chamber Ribbon Cuttings – October 2022
Stonehill Franciscan Service 3485 Windsor Ave, Dubuque, IA. Stonehill Communities is dedicated to providing health and hope to those in need of care. Their community was founded in the giving spirit of St. Francis of Assisi more than a century ago. And today – through togetherness, compassion, and faith – their dedication continues to grow.
juliensjournal.com
Grants Awarded Dubuque County Historical Society and National Mississippi River Museum
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium was recently awarded a large grant for its Rivers to the Sea Gallery from the Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust. The River Museum will receive $200,000 that will help complete the final stages of the project’s third phase. Carver’s generous support will...
juliensjournal.com
The 2nd Annual Black Business Awards
In August, another year of Black Businesses (August is Small Black Business Month) was celebrated and special recognition was given to area business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. This year’s event was primarily focused on the presentation of the tri-state area Black Business/Organizations, as well as celebrating Black Leaders/Professionals, and...
juliensjournal.com
News from Dupaco Community Credit Union
Dupaco Community Credit Union received the 2022 Employ Humanity Excellence Award by Employ Humanity earlier today at the credit union’s corporate headquarters in Dubuque. The member-owned financial cooperative is the sole employer that Wisconsin-based Employ Humanity selected for the annual award. The award recognizes an employer who has demonstrated...
juliensjournal.com
Loras College Establishes Leo Catholic High School Scholarship
Thanks to the generosity of William (Bill) and Kathleen Lynch, Loras College has established an endowed scholarship fund to support deserving students who enroll after graduation from Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Lynch contribution will establish the Leo Catholic High School Endowed Scholarship for two students. The...
juliensjournal.com
Grant Regional Health Center Proudly Welcomes New Providers
Grant Regional Health Center is excited to welcome new providers this fall. Dr. Plazola Casillas specializes in Family Medicine and Obstetrics and is excited to make Lancaster his home. He looks forward to practicing full spectrum family medicine including obstetrics while developing long term relationships with his patients and their families. He completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his residency in the Fox Valley Family Medicine Residency Program. He is fluent in Spanish and English.
juliensjournal.com
Hospice of Dubuque Identified as 5-Star Hospice Rating
Hospice of Dubuque has been recognized as a five-star hospice, an achievement that places the organization among the top 10% of all hospices in the country. Only 195 hospices out of 2,026 hospices in the United States were awarded five stars, which is the highest quality rating available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
KWQC
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
Dubuque, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
juliensjournal.com
MercyOne Eastern Iowa President Awarded for Supporting Military & Veteran Colleagues
President of MercyOne Eastern Iowa, Kay Takes, won the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) patriot award, after being nominated for her commitment to supporting military and veteran colleagues. The award recognizes supervisors nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist employee for support provided directly to the nominator. Iowa...
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
Great Jones County Fair Announces First 2 Country Acts of 2023
The Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa has a reputation for booking some of the biggest country acts each year. And you can expect more of the same in 2023. Join 103.3 WJOD in welcoming Jon Pardi and special guest Russell Dickerson to the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline
How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
KWQC
Child injured after falling off float in North Scott homecoming parade
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - A child was injured when he fell off a float during the North School homecoming parade Thursday night, Eldridge police said. Police, fire and Medic EMS were dispatched around 7 p.m. to South 6th Street and West LeClaire Road. The child was treated on the scene...
Rollover crash injures man in Jo Daviess County
ELIZABETH, Ill. (WTVO) – A man is hurt after getting ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash in Jo Daviess County. Sheriff’s deputies found Jared Vesely, 29, and his vehicle in the ditch on the east side of Illinois Route 84 just after 10 p.m. Friday night in rural Elizabeth. Vesely was transported to […]
juliensjournal.com
Cirks Named Vice President for Enrollment Management
Clarke University is thrilled to announce that Julie Cirks ’06 has been named the new Vice President for Enrollment Management. Cirks has been the acting interim vice president since June. Cirks has been a member of the Clarke community for nearly 20 years and began with the Enrollment Management...
juliensjournal.com
Wellness Offerings – October 2022
Forest Bathing Immersive Workshop – Saturday, Oct. 1 @ 1 PM-3 PM, Dubuque Arboretum. Forest bathing and forest therapy (or shinrin-yoku) broadly means taking in, in all of one’s senses, the forest atmosphere. Not simply a walk in the woods, it is the conscious and contemplative practice of being immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of the forest. It was developed in Japan during the 1980s, and in 1982 Japan made this form of mobile meditation under the canopy of living forests a part of its national health program. Researchers, primarily in Japan and South Korea, have established a growing body of scientific literature on the diverse health benefits.
Man Arrested in Maquoketa After Armed Robbery in Dubuque Thursday Morning
According to KCRG A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he displayed a gun when he robbed a Dubuque business early this morning (Sept 29) In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
juliensjournal.com
Regulations for Political Signs
The City of Dubuque is reminding campaigns and residents of the regulations that govern the placement of political signs for safety and visibility as election season approaches. Complete details, including diagrams, are available online at CityofDubuque.org/politicalsigns. For more information or questions regarding the regulations or property line locations, please contact...
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
