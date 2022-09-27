ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

juliensjournal.com

Chamber Ribbon Cuttings – October 2022

Stonehill Franciscan Service 3485 Windsor Ave, Dubuque, IA. Stonehill Communities is dedicated to providing health and hope to those in need of care. Their community was founded in the giving spirit of St. Francis of Assisi more than a century ago. And today – through togetherness, compassion, and faith – their dedication continues to grow.
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

The 2nd Annual Black Business Awards

In August, another year of Black Businesses (August is Small Black Business Month) was celebrated and special recognition was given to area business owners, entrepreneurs, and community leaders. This year’s event was primarily focused on the presentation of the tri-state area Black Business/Organizations, as well as celebrating Black Leaders/Professionals, and...
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

News from Dupaco Community Credit Union

Dupaco Community Credit Union received the 2022 Employ Humanity Excellence Award by Employ Humanity earlier today at the credit union’s corporate headquarters in Dubuque. The member-owned financial cooperative is the sole employer that Wisconsin-based Employ Humanity selected for the annual award. The award recognizes an employer who has demonstrated...
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

Loras College Establishes Leo Catholic High School Scholarship

Thanks to the generosity of William (Bill) and Kathleen Lynch, Loras College has established an endowed scholarship fund to support deserving students who enroll after graduation from Leo Catholic High School in Chicago, Illinois. The Lynch contribution will establish the Leo Catholic High School Endowed Scholarship for two students. The...
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

Grant Regional Health Center Proudly Welcomes New Providers

Grant Regional Health Center is excited to welcome new providers this fall. Dr. Plazola Casillas specializes in Family Medicine and Obstetrics and is excited to make Lancaster his home. He looks forward to practicing full spectrum family medicine including obstetrics while developing long term relationships with his patients and their families. He completed his medical degree at the Medical College of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his residency in the Fox Valley Family Medicine Residency Program. He is fluent in Spanish and English.
LANCASTER, WI
juliensjournal.com

Hospice of Dubuque Identified as 5-Star Hospice Rating

Hospice of Dubuque has been recognized as a five-star hospice, an achievement that places the organization among the top 10% of all hospices in the country. Only 195 hospices out of 2,026 hospices in the United States were awarded five stars, which is the highest quality rating available from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
High School Football PRO

Dubuque, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Dubuque, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Davenport West High School football team will have a game with Dubuque Senior High School on September 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
DAVENPORT, IA
juliensjournal.com

MercyOne Eastern Iowa President Awarded for Supporting Military & Veteran Colleagues

President of MercyOne Eastern Iowa, Kay Takes, won the Employer Support of The Guard and Reserve (ESGR) patriot award, after being nominated for her commitment to supporting military and veteran colleagues. The award recognizes supervisors nominated by a Guardsman or Reservist employee for support provided directly to the nominator. Iowa...
IOWA STATE
Q107.5

Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline

How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

Cirks Named Vice President for Enrollment Management

Clarke University is thrilled to announce that Julie Cirks ’06 has been named the new Vice President for Enrollment Management. Cirks has been the acting interim vice president since June. Cirks has been a member of the Clarke community for nearly 20 years and began with the Enrollment Management...
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

Wellness Offerings – October 2022

Forest Bathing Immersive Workshop – Saturday, Oct. 1 @ 1 PM-3 PM, Dubuque Arboretum. Forest bathing and forest therapy (or shinrin-yoku) broadly means taking in, in all of one’s senses, the forest atmosphere. Not simply a walk in the woods, it is the conscious and contemplative practice of being immersed in the sights, sounds and smells of the forest. It was developed in Japan during the 1980s, and in 1982 Japan made this form of mobile meditation under the canopy of living forests a part of its national health program. Researchers, primarily in Japan and South Korea, have established a growing body of scientific literature on the diverse health benefits.
DUBUQUE, IA
juliensjournal.com

Regulations for Political Signs

The City of Dubuque is reminding campaigns and residents of the regulations that govern the placement of political signs for safety and visibility as election season approaches. Complete details, including diagrams, are available online at CityofDubuque.org/politicalsigns. For more information or questions regarding the regulations or property line locations, please contact...
DUBUQUE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

