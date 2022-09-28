Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
salestechstar.com
Navisite Appoints Jason Zolczynski as Vice President of Oracle Applications
Accomplished consulting leader to head Navisite’s professional services team for the Oracle practice, including Oracle EBS, JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion. Navisite announced that Jason Zolczynski has joined the company as vice president of Oracle applications overseeing the professional services team. Building on the significant scale and growth of Navisite’s Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), JD Edwards, PeopleSoft and Hyperion practices, Jason will work with leadership to continue to evolve the company’s Oracle strategy, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and its Oracle applications portfolio.
salestechstar.com
Seemplicity Continues North America Expansion with the Appointment of John Zilinskas as Vice President of Sales
With years of experience in enterprise sales, Zilinskas will play a key leadership role as Seemplicity expands its team and customer base in the US. Seemplicity, the first risk reduction and productivity platform for modern security teams, announced the appointment of John Zilinskas, a dynamic sales expert, as Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record of enterprise sales experience, John will lead Seemplicity’s sales efforts as they grow in North America.
salestechstar.com
Simplr Appoints Mark Coffman as Chief Sales Officer
A veteran sales leader with 25+ years’ experience at high-growth enterprise tech firms, Coffman will lead the company’s global sales strategy and operational execution. Simplr, the conversational experience platform built to exceed the expectations of the NOW Customer, appointed Mark Coffman as chief sales officer. In the role, Coffman will oversee the development and execution of Simplr’s global sales strategy and organizational growth.
salestechstar.com
Joget Welcomes Ric Fleisher to Its Advisory Board
Joget, Inc. (Joget), the global open source no-code/low-code application platform provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ric Fleisher to its Advisory Board. Ric Fleisher has more than 30 years of experience in business development, sales and technology. He has been involved with 9 start-ups. These ventures have included automotive, real estate, two-sided marketplaces, mobile, location-based services, ID verification, networking hardware, speech, streaming video, collaboration, intelligent agents and RFID. He has helped build early-stage technology companies in software, hardware and service areas. His current start-up is Merlin Mobility. Merlin brings safety and autonomous functionality to all drivers. He was also the co-founder of Urgent.ly, a global digital roadside assistance platform, originally created as a platform for all urgent needs including those for homes.
salestechstar.com
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
salestechstar.com
beqom Names Eric Brown to Board of Directors
Beqom—a cloud-based provider of continuous compensation and performance management solutions—announced that Eric Brown has been appointed to the beqom Board of Directors. Eric has a background in both the technology sector and the Experience Economy, both of which are perfectly aligned with the strategic direction of beqom. “It’s...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Sandra Moran, CMO at Workforce Software
Sandra Moran, CMO at Workforce Software suggests ways for retailers to drive salesfloor output using better employee communication means:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Sandra, tell us about yourself…. I am the Chief Marketing Officer at Workforce Software and lead the global marketing organization’s demand creation, brand, and go-to-market strategy....
salestechstar.com
Globant Acquires Italian-Based Sysdata to Expand Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe
Sysdata is an Italian leading business and technology consultancy company with an impressive client and service portfolio. With this acquisition, Globant will land in Italy to expand its footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata’s long-standing ones. Globant, a digitally native technology services company, announced that it...
salestechstar.com
UiPath Recognizes Global Winners of 2022 Partner Awards at FORWARD 5 Conference
Global automation market leader celebrates automation visionaries across seven categories. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, today at its global user conference, FORWARD 5, announced the winners of the UiPath 2022 Partner Awards. The awards celebrate partners that have demonstrated outstanding results helping organizations implement and scale automation to drive superior business outcomes, operational efficiencies, and customer service.
salestechstar.com
Savage Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jeff Roberts as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Tom Coler as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO for the past six years, Mr. Roberts has steered Savage’s financial and acquisitive growth, helping transform the company through key acquisitions in the agriculture and environmental sectors. Mr. Coler joins Savage with extensive leadership experience in finance and business across multiple industries. Both appointments will be effective Oct. 1, 2022.
Howard Schultz is stepping down this month as Starbucks CEO. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.
Howard Schultz is just one big-name executive who announced they're quitting this year. See some others, including a long list of retail CEOs.
salestechstar.com
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
salestechstar.com
Sectigo’s Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor David Mahdi Accepted To Fast Company Executive Board
Fast Company Executive Board Is An Invitation-Only Professional Organization of Leaders Who Share A Commitment To Shaping the Future of Business. Sectigo, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), announced its Chief Strategy Officer and CISO Advisor, David Mahdi, has been accepted to the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.
salestechstar.com
The Growth of Channel Sales
What is the biggest challenge to scaling revenue these days? Maybe it’s the selling hours…. Despite hiring the most focused people, having top-notch investment in tools, and removing all possible distractions, selling hours are limited. Hiring more sales reps is not the only solution, there’s something B2B teams can do to improve this: it is to introduce a channel sales model.
salestechstar.com
Acumatica Named Global Leader in Cloud Computing
Cloud ERP Provider Wins Two Business Intelligence Group 2022 Stratus Awards. Acumatica, the world’s fastest-growing cloud ERP company, has been named a winner of two Business Intelligence Group (BIG) 2022 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing: Cloud Disruptor and Cloud Integrator. This year is the second consecutive year the company has earned the Cloud Integrator award.
salestechstar.com
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
salestechstar.com
ChurnZero integrates Snowflake into Customer Success platform
Integration offers Customer Success teams a unified view of customer accounts, contacts, events and more in their ChurnZero dashboard. ChurnZero , a leading platform and partner for Customer Success, today announced its integration with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. ChurnZero’s customers will benefit from easier access to important data stored on Snowflake, saving time and complexity as they focus on the critical work of driving retention, expansion, and revenue for their companies.
salestechstar.com
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
salestechstar.com
SetSchedule Take A Large Step Towards Revolutionizing the Way Real Estate Professionals Connect with Home Shoppers and Investors
SetSchedule is excited to introduce an upgraded version of its SetValue technology. The company recently announced an innovative upgrade that will help home buyers, sellers, and investors more easily connect with real estate professionals. Home shoppers and investors can now create their free SetSchedule SetIds to connect and network with...
