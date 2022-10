The “old guy’s still got it” is a running theme from politics (your Joe Bidens) to sport (your Tom Bradys) – and films or TV programmes that show old guys who still have it are sure to appeal to, well, old guys. And so to The Old Man (Disney+), a TV action thriller about a former CIA agent played by Jeff Bridges, who can still kick ass.

