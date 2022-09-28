Read full article on original website
Bob Falcone, a retired firefighter and USAF vet, is a photographer, hiker, outdoor advocate, Leave No Trace trainer, podcaster and book author . He has lived in Colorado Springs for more than 30 years.
Community Prep School, an alternative high school chartered by Colorado Springs School District 11, could lay off more than half its staff by Oct. 14. At least seven of CPS’ 25 full time staff members — who are mostly teachers — will be let go next month due to low enrollment and attendance at the school, which serves high-risk students, Principal Raj Solanki told the school’s Governing Board during its Sept. 28 meeting.
Undersheriff Joe Roybal’s wife, Melissa, also works for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, but Roybal, who’s running for sheriff in the Nov. 8 election, says there’s nothing wrong with that. Both have had separate careers, he says, noting he has no authority over her, although...
