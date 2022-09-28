Read full article on original website
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
Colorado Springs Independent
UCHealth marks 10 years as lessee of Memorial Hospital system
Ten years ago tomorrow, Oct. 1, UCHealth — the nonprofit health system with more than 28,000 employees, 12 hospitals (three in Colorado Springs) and its anchor University of Colorado Hospital at CU Anschutz Medical Campus — took over city-owned Memorial Hospital under a 40-year lease. “I’ve had the...
D49 School Board considers public opposition to recreational cannabis ballot measure in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Falcon School District 49 School Board is considering a resolution calling on voters to shoot down the November Ballot Measures to legalize and tax recreational cannabis sales within the city of Colorado Springs. This November, Colorado Springs voters will have the chance to decide whether or not to legalize recreational The post D49 School Board considers public opposition to recreational cannabis ballot measure in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable
Home values in the Denver metro counties need to drop $140,000 to $300,000 to get back to 2015 levels.
coloradonewsline.com
Environmental groups urge Colorado to take ‘once-in-a-generation’ shot at clean energy spending
Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of the “once-in-a-generation” opportunity presented by congressional Democrats’ passage of $369 billion in new spending to combat climate change. In a letter sent to hundreds of elected officials,...
WATCH: Amy Schumer Hilariously Endorses Colorado In Mock Tourism Video
It turns out that stand-up comedian Amy Schumer is a fan of Colorado, and honestly who isn't?. Amy Schumer is preparing to drop season 5 of Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount Plus on October 20, 2022, but fans were recently treated to a hilarious clip before the season premiere. Amy's...
Holy House: Step Inside a Historic 1876 Colorado Church For Sale
From simple and efficient tiny homes to lavish mega-mansions, the Colorado real estate market is full of all sorts of unique listings. One interesting home that's currently for sale is actually a former church. 1876 Colorado Church For Sale. This historic Silver Plume property was transformed into a one-of-a-kind residence.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
5280.com
Your Guide to Colorado’s 2022 Ballot Measures
While much of the public attention during the 2022 election cycle in Colorado has been focused on two critical statewide races—for governor and one of the two seats in the U.S. Senate—voters will be faced with many more questions when they submit ballots and head to the polls later this fall.
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Daily Record
Ed Norden: The most fraudulent election in Colorado history
It was the most fraudulent election in Colorado’s history. Am I referring to the 2020 election? No!. Whatever conspiracy theories emerged from the elections in Colorado two years ago pale in comparison to what happened in Colorado in 1904. The election for governor 118 years ago was the most fraudulent election in Colorado history with both Democrats and Republicans responsible for what took place at the ballot box.
Political Pulse: Takeaways from the first governor's debate in Colorado
The first debate in the Colorado governor's race left much to be desired. What happened: Rather than a dialogue on competing visions Wednesday in Pueblo, Gov. Jared Polis and Republican challenger Heidi Ganahl chose a snippy, seed-spitting contest, goaded by their supporters in the crowd. Between the snide interjections and...
Fountain named one of the top places in the US for families to live
Raising kids and caring for aging parents can be tough, but it's a little easier in Fountain, according to Fortune, the global media company. Fountain, a fast-growing city of about 30,000 people south of Colorado Springs, ranked No. 23 on Fortune's inaugural list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families, which was released Wednesday. The list was compiled by Fortune Well, a new health, wellness and lifestyle section that can be found on Fortune's website.
Report reveals income needed to afford one-bedroom rental in Colorado
A recent United Way report takes a look at how much residents of each state need to make in order to afford a local one-bedroom rental. According to the report, the annual household income needed to afford a one-bedroom rental in Colorado is $46,148. This compares to a median household income for renters in Colorado of $49,179.
Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters during a livestream interview Saturday said explicitly what she had previously only hinted at — that a Mesa County resident named Gerald Wood was a knowing participant in a plan to allow another person to use his identity. She also said that Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and nationally influential […] The post Mike Lindell says Tina Peters ‘misconstrued’ his ties to impersonation figure appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Health department reminding older Coloradans about new booster
The state health department is covering all bases to ensure older Coloradans know about the newest COVID-19 booster.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
Colorado state senator explains his party switch
A state senator has thrown a big wrench into Republicans' hopes to take control of the Colorado State Senate this November. A month ago, Sen. Kevin Priola switched his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat. In his first in-depth interview since making the decision, Priola said he "has no regrets." For 15 years he campaigned as a Republican in Adams County. Now he is campaigning against Republicans, who have launched a recall effort against him. When Political Specialist Shaun Boyd asked Priola on Thursday about his decision, he cited Republicans' opposition to climate change legislation and support of President Donald...
