Born in 1981, Motsi Mabuse spent her childhood in South Africa, living under apartheid until the age of nine. Encouraged by her father and mother, a lawyer and teacher respectively, she began dancing when she turned six and was competing by 11. In 2000, Mabuse moved to Germany to continue her career as a ballroom dancer, as well as launching her own dance school and transitioning from stage to TV screen for her show Let’s Dance, first as a competitor, then as a judge. Now she appears on Strictly Come Dancing, alongside her sister Oti, and lives in Germany with her husband, Evgenij Voznyuk, and their young daughter. Her memoir, Finding My Own Rhythm, is out now. Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is on BBC One.

