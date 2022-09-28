Read full article on original website
Kanye West Attends Burberry Show in Glitter Flip-flops With Socks On
Kanye West made a surprise appearance Monday at the Burberry spring 2023 show in London. The ex-husband of Kim Kardashian wore a pair of glittery flip-flops with socks on for the occasion. He styled the look with a pair of black leather trousers and wore a matching leather jacket on...
Irina Shayk Wears Edgy Eyelet-embellished Leather Minidress at Burberry’s London Fashion Week Party
Irina Shayk had an all-leather moment while attending the Burberry after party on Monday following the debut of the brand’s spring 2023 collection during London Fashion Week. After the model walked the runway, she celebrated in an edgy ensemble at the soiree, choosing a fitted black leather bustier minidress...
Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network
MILAN — Versace is on a roll. The Milan-based luxury company is introducing a new store concept and expanding its retail network in addition to revamping its existing boutiques globally. The company plans to revisit all of its 212 boutiques around the world modeled after the new blueprint, which...
Burberry London show is a blockbuster display of its firepower
The Burberry catwalk show was perhaps not quite the triumphant moment of upbeat glamour that had been planned for this season’s London fashion week, but it was a blockbuster display of its firepower. When Britain’s biggest luxury brand swiftly postponed its post-pandemic return to the schedule as a mark...
Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
Kim Kardashian has taken the runway by storm. The SKIMS founder, 41, took her bow after debuting the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan on Friday. In a surprise appearance, Kim was revealed onstage in a sleeveless black sparkly gown, with her...
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
thezoereport.com
Lori Harvey’s Perfectly-Coiled Bantu Knots Stole The Show At London Fashion Week
Ever since she first made a name for herself as a model and entrepreneur, the question has lingered in the air: how does Lori Harvey always look so perfect? The realistic answer, of course, is that she’s surrounded by a team of hair, makeup, and styling professionals, but Harvey’s natural beauty and inherent coolness cannot and should not be discounted. There’s a sexy-yet-polished aura about her, no matter what she’s wearing, but she really gets to shine at more elevated events like on red carpets or at Fashion Week. Lori Harvey’s Bantu knots at this week’s Burberry show in London were pure elegance, proving yet again that she is a full-fledged beauty icon in the making.
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the...
ETOnline.com
Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Gigi Hadid for Milan Fashion Week as They're 'Fully Seeing Each Other,' Source Says
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are together in Italy! A source tells ET that the actor is in Milan with the model for Milan Fashion Week. "They are fully seeing each other," the source adds of the couple, who was first linked earlier this month. The news of the pair's...
Complex
MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon Unveil New Collab in Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show
As part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, MM6 Maison Margiela debuted its second collaboration with premium sports equipment company Salomon. Of note in this continuation of the two’s creative relationship are the Adv Skin 5 running vest and a deftly playful take on...
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection
From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
The Met’s Next Massive Fashion Show Is Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld
For only the third time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will mount an exhibition dedicated to a single designer: Karl Lagerfeld. The late prolific German designer, the New York Times reports, follows Alexander McQueen and Comme Des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, who each received blockbuster shows—and saw their work interpreted on the red carpet of the Met Gala, which celebrates the annual exhibition.
Moncler Unveils ‘The Brand of Extraordinary’ Film
MONCLER’S FILM: As it continues to reach out to and build its community, Moncler has launched its first film aired on national television, titled “The Brand of Extraordinary,” narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. The film, which traces the trajectory of the brand since its foundation in 1952, is now published on Moncler’s social and digital channels.
Hypebae
Haider Ackermann Will Design the Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Collection
Following in the footsteps of sacai’s Chitose Abe, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Y/Project’s Glenn Martens, Haider Ackermann is the next name to join Jean Paul Gaultier as the guest designer for the house’s upcoming Haute Couture collection. The creative’s range for JPG will be unveiled in...
Hypebae
Celeb-Approved Jewelry Designer Steff Eleoff Unveils “GOLD” Collection
Canada-based jewelry designer Steff Eleoff has reimagined staple accessories with the release of her latest collection. Fans of the brand include celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Kali Uchis, CL and Willow Smith. True the the collection’s name “GOLD,” Eleoff’s subversive pieces shined in a new gold colorway. The lineup...
Complex
Livestream Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Bally Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show
Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, the first that is taking place with creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor, is going down in Milan, Italy. Villaseñor’s appointment to the position of creative director for the Swiss luxury fashion house was announced back in January of this year. “I have...
EXCLUSIVE: Olly Shinder Is Dover Street Market Paris’ Latest Recruit
For British designer Olly Shinder, the fact that his Central Saint Martins graduate collection didn’t go viral is no biggie. After all, his bachelor collection still got him “connected with the magazines that I was most interested in, with Dover Street Market,” he told WWD, recalling how retailers were calling and he was contacting Adrian Joffe.More from WWDRochas RTW Spring 2023Backstage at Dries Van Noten RTW Spring 2023[PHOTOS]Dries Van Noten RTW Spring 2023 Given that this led him to a spot at Dover Street Market Paris starting this season, clicks can’t compete. The 23-year-old always had a sense that fashion interested him, but...
