ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Versace Introduces New Store Concept, Expands Retail Network

MILAN — Versace is on a roll. The Milan-based luxury company is introducing a new store concept and expanding its retail network in addition to revamping its existing boutiques globally. The company plans to revisit all of its 212 boutiques around the world modeled after the new blueprint, which...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Donna Karan
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show

Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury.   When it comes to her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Lori Harvey’s Perfectly-Coiled Bantu Knots Stole The Show At London Fashion Week

Ever since she first made a name for herself as a model and entrepreneur, the question has lingered in the air: how does Lori Harvey always look so perfect? The realistic answer, of course, is that she’s surrounded by a team of hair, makeup, and styling professionals, but Harvey’s natural beauty and inherent coolness cannot and should not be discounted. There’s a sexy-yet-polished aura about her, no matter what she’s wearing, but she really gets to shine at more elevated events like on red carpets or at Fashion Week. Lori Harvey’s Bantu knots at this week’s Burberry show in London were pure elegance, proving yet again that she is a full-fledged beauty icon in the making.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Chief Creative Officer#London Fashion Week#Business Industry#Linus Business#British
hypebeast.com

Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway

Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC

Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection

From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

The Met’s Next Massive Fashion Show Is Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld

For only the third time, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will mount an exhibition dedicated to a single designer: Karl Lagerfeld. The late prolific German designer, the New York Times reports, follows Alexander McQueen and Comme Des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, who each received blockbuster shows—and saw their work interpreted on the red carpet of the Met Gala, which celebrates the annual exhibition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Moncler Unveils ‘The Brand of Extraordinary’ Film

MONCLER’S FILM: As it continues to reach out to and build its community, Moncler has launched its first film aired on national television, titled “The Brand of Extraordinary,” narrated by Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys. The film, which traces the trajectory of the brand since its foundation in 1952, is now published on Moncler’s social and digital channels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Olly Shinder Is Dover Street Market Paris’ Latest Recruit

For British designer Olly Shinder, the fact that his Central Saint Martins graduate collection didn’t go viral is no biggie. After all, his bachelor collection still got him “connected with the magazines that I was most interested in, with Dover Street Market,” he told WWD, recalling how retailers were calling and he was contacting Adrian Joffe.More from WWDRochas RTW Spring 2023Backstage at Dries Van Noten RTW Spring 2023[PHOTOS]Dries Van Noten RTW Spring 2023 Given that this led him to a spot at Dover Street Market Paris starting this season, clicks can’t compete. The 23-year-old always had a sense that fashion interested him, but...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy