Update: State Route 29 Reopens After Closure Due To Downed Power Lines
CALISTOGA (BCN) State Route 29 has reopened in Calistoga between Larkmead and Dunaweal lanes early Wednesday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The highway, also known as the St. Helena Highway and Route 128, had been closed in both directions due to downed power lines, according to a 2:44 a.m. news release.
Fatal Crash In East County Blocking Hwy 4 In Both Directions
A fatal collision has blocked state Highway 4 in both directions in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 4 near Hoffman Lane. The roadway remained blocked in both directions as of shortly...
State Route 29 Closed In Both Directions Between Larkmead And Dunaweal Lanes
CALISTOGA (BCN) Downed wires have closed State Route 29 in Calistoga between Larkmead and Dunaweal lanes early Wednesday, according to the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The highway, also known as the St. Helena Highway and Route 128, is closed in both directions. In a 2:44 a.m. news release, officials did not have an estimate when the highway will reopen.
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night
Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
16-Year-Old Girl Arrested In Connection With Fatal Stabbing Of Four Month Old Pregnant Woman
Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
