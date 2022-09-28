Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA
DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
Fifth Iranian paramilitary member killed as president warns protesters will be dealt with 'decisively'
A fifth member of an Iranian volunteer paramilitary group died Sunday after clashing with what state media called "rioters and thugs," as the country's President Ebrahim Raisi warned that protesters would be dealt with "decisively" after days of nationwide unrest.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death
Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest
More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
Death toll in Iran protests ‘hits 76’ as daughter of former president is arrested
The death toll after a week of deadly protests in Iran could be as high as 76, a rights group has said, far higher than the figure given by authorities.Widespread unrest continues after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for not wearing her hijab properly and died in custody. At least six women and four children are among the dead, according to Iran Human Rights, as the protests spread across 14 provinces of the country. More than 70 protesters were arrested on Tuesday.“At least 76 protesters are confirmed...
Grief, protest and power: Why Iranian women are cutting their hair
The practice is common in ancient cultures. The Epic of Gilgamesh, a 3,500-year-old poem from ancient Mesopotamia, covers themes of grief and despair, where cutting or pulling out one's hair is used to express anguish.
The Protests in Iran Have Shaken the Islamic Republic to Its Core
The death of a young woman in custody has unleashed a nationwide uproar.
Washington Examiner
Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot
The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
Tehran Governor Warns Of Consequences For “Celebrities Who Fanned Flames” Of Iran Protests
An Iranian government official has warned that action will be taken against celebrities who publicly show support for anti-government protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. These demonstrations have garnered an unprecedented level of public support from a number of prominent figures in Iran’s cultural, media and sporting spheres, who previously have not openly commented on the political situation in their country. Mohsen Mansouri, governor of the province of Tehran, said the authorities would be dealing with “celebrities who fanned the flames of riots and with those who sign [lucrative] contracts with radio and television, but...
Protests in Iran reach 10th night as Iranians summon U.K. ambassador over coverage
Iran's Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain's ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets.
Iran's hardline president to speak to nation after days of unrest
DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline President Ebrahim Raisi will speak to the nation on Wednesday, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported, following days of violent nationwide protests over the death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in custody.
International Business Times
Taliban Fire Into Air To Disperse Women's Rally Backing Iran Protests
Taliban forces on Thursday used gunfire to disperse a women's rally in the Afghan capital supporting protests in Iran over the death of a woman in morality police custody. Both Afghanistan and Iran are run by hardline Islamist governments that enforce strict dress codes on women. Chanting the same "Women,...
Iranian soldiers and police were ordered to 'severely confront' protests that have seen at least 52 killed after unrest broke out over the death of a woman in police custody
Iranian soldiers and police were ordered by military chiefs to 'severely confront' anti-government demonstrations that have seen at least 52 people killed after mass unrest broke out over the death of a young woman who died after being allegedly tortured in custody for not wearing a hijab properly. Thousands of...
Iranian state-organised marchers call for execution of protesters
DUBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - State-organised demonstrations took place in several Iranian cities on Friday to counter nationwide anti-government unrest triggered by the death of a woman in police custody, with marchers calling for the execution of "rioters".
SFGate
Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup
GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home just weeks before the World Cup where it will play the United States, Wales and England. At home in Iran, two weeks of demonstrations and a violent crackdown...
Iran's anti-government protests wane but discontent lingers
An Iranian official said Thursday that the protests over the death of a woman who was being held by the morality police have ended in Tehran, even as anti-government chanting could be heard from windows and rooftops in some areas of the country's capital the previous night.Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests following the death earlier this month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Her death has triggered an outpouring of anger at the country's ruling clerics.Iranian police have clashed with protesters in dozens...
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad compares anti-regime unrest to Georgia Floyd protests: 'Where are they now?'
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad says the ongoing protests in Iran have a real chance of changing the regime's Islamist laws as thousands of women have cast aside their hijabs.
France 24
‘Who’s going to defend us?’: Iran protest movement wins wave of support in West
The Iranian protesters who have demonstrated across the country for 12 consecutive nights over the death of Mahsa Amini are keen to amplify their message in the West as international observers focus on the theocratic regime’s repression of women. Anger is only mounting among the Iranian protesters who have...
Iran launches airstrike against Kurdish group in northern Iraq
Iran has launched a deadly cross-border airstrike into northern Iraq to punish Kurds for their role in supporting demonstrations over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman in Iranian police custody that are still rattling the Tehran regime. As many as 13 people were killed and 58 injured in the...
