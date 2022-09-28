ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death for 'Corruption on Earth' - IRNA

DUBAI (Reuters) -Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran hijab row: Head of morality police reportedly suspended as 5 killed in protests for Mahsa Amini’s death

Iran’s head of the controversial morality police has reportedly been suspended after five people were killed amid an intensified protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died after being arrested by the organisation in national capital Tehran for allegedly not wearing her head scarf well.Police said she had a heart attack and fell on her own but her father has insisted she had no health problems. The family also alleged she sustained injuries while in custody of the morality police, hinting she was physically assaulted.Morality police units enforce a dress code in the Islamic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombings#Basij#Kurdish#Iranian#Foreign Ministry#Irna News#Revolutionary Guard
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Death toll in Iran protests ‘hits 76’ as daughter of former president is arrested

The death toll after a week of deadly protests in Iran could be as high as 76, a rights group has said, far higher than the figure given by authorities.Widespread unrest continues after the death of a 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for not wearing her hijab properly and died in custody. At least six women and four children are among the dead, according to Iran Human Rights, as the protests spread across 14 provinces of the country. More than 70 protesters were arrested on Tuesday.“At least 76 protesters are confirmed...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
Washington Examiner

Iran protests unveil the Revolutionary Guard Corps's rot

The Iranian people have again had enough. Protests have erupted across the country in anger at the beating death of a 22-year-old woman detained by morality police for allegedly showing too much hair. Certainly, there is an irony when Western diplomats and journalists don headscarves in deference to Iranian culture, while Iranian women shed theirs, knowing they face detention, torture, and even death for defying the idea that isolated and corrupt octogenarian ayatollahs can define culture and how women should dress.
PROTESTS
Deadline

Tehran Governor Warns Of Consequences For “Celebrities Who Fanned Flames” Of Iran Protests

An Iranian government official has warned that action will be taken against celebrities who publicly show support for anti-government protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody. These demonstrations have garnered an unprecedented level of public support from a number of prominent figures in Iran’s cultural, media and sporting spheres, who previously have not openly commented on the political situation in their country. Mohsen Mansouri, governor of the province of Tehran, said the authorities would be dealing with “celebrities who fanned the flames of riots and with those who sign [lucrative] contracts with radio and television, but...
NFL
International Business Times

Taliban Fire Into Air To Disperse Women's Rally Backing Iran Protests

Taliban forces on Thursday used gunfire to disperse a women's rally in the Afghan capital supporting protests in Iran over the death of a woman in morality police custody. Both Afghanistan and Iran are run by hardline Islamist governments that enforce strict dress codes on women. Chanting the same "Women,...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Iranian soldiers and police were ordered to 'severely confront' protests that have seen at least 52 killed after unrest broke out over the death of a woman in police custody

Iranian soldiers and police were ordered by military chiefs to 'severely confront' anti-government demonstrations that have seen at least 52 people killed after mass unrest broke out over the death of a young woman who died after being allegedly tortured in custody for not wearing a hijab properly. Thousands of...
PROTESTS
SFGate

Turmoil at home swirls around Iran team ahead of World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — Political issues are swirling around the Iran men’s soccer team amid turmoil on the streets at home just weeks before the World Cup where it will play the United States, Wales and England. At home in Iran, two weeks of demonstrations and a violent crackdown...
FIFA
The Independent

Iran's anti-government protests wane but discontent lingers

An Iranian official said Thursday that the protests over the death of a woman who was being held by the morality police have ended in Tehran, even as anti-government chanting could be heard from windows and rooftops in some areas of the country's capital the previous night.Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests following the death earlier this month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Her death has triggered an outpouring of anger at the country's ruling clerics.Iranian police have clashed with protesters in dozens...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy