Read full article on original website
Related
This school year comes with a narrow window to turn things around
As an eighth grade teacher who spent the entire 2020-21 school year teaching remotely, I was eager to return to school in person last year. I was ready for the aspects of teaching that can’t be replicated online, like handing just the right book to a student based on an interest I’d discovered, chatting with high schoolers who dropped by to say hello (or ask for help), and seeing good things happening...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Ranked: The best high schools in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Mom Blasts Daughter's Teacher for 'Charging' Students to Use the Bathroom
Desi Eleazar Hoffman said her daughter's teacher has allegedly implemented a system that allows students to earn "reward cash" that they can cash in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former School Teacher of 30 Years Releases New Book to Help Children With Math Anxiety
Author and local teacher, Valerie D. Johnson, is thrilled to announce the release of her new children’s book, 1 2 3 Count with Me on Granddad’s Farm, which was written to ignite a love of math in all children. Since its August 2022 release, the book has ranked...
KVOE
USD 253 Board of Education offers first public statement on alleged battery at EHS Wednesday
The USD 253 Board of Education delivered its first public statement on the alleged battery incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team Wednesday evening. The prepared statement was delivered by Board President Leslie Seeley during the board’s regular meeting. Following the statement, the board moved into...
marketplace.org
Kindergarten is more than snacks and blocks these days. Some states think kids shouldn’t have to go.
In the District of Columbia, children are required to attend kindergarten. Nineteen states mandate it as well, but the one with the most school-age children does not and won’t anytime soon. On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a law making kindergarten obligatory. He said it would have cost...
US News and World Report
New Federal Data: Too Few Applicants in K-12 Schools
Personnel shortages that challenged K-12 leaders at the outset of the new academic year and continue to disrupt the U.S. public school system are driven by a shortage in the pipeline of new educators and school staff, federal data confirms. More than half of all public schools in the country...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School
My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
KIDS・
WMDT.com
Roundtable series provides educators tools for classroom success, highlights men of color in field
MARYLAND – Educators will now get some tools and strategies to better serve their students in the classroom. The UMES’ Men of Color in Education Program is hosting the Pedagogy From The 2 Percent virtual roundtable series that highlights the expertise of men of color in the field of education.
Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern Schools to continue offering Panorama Education Survey
Students within the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district have been offered the Panorama Education Survey twice per year since 2019. The survey helps identify emotional and social areas to address to better help students. Finding ways to improve in those areas can help academic engagement and success, according to district officials.
fairgrovenews.com
Fair Grove School Welcomes New Administration
This school year, the Fair Grove High School hired a new athletic director, Damon Seiger, and the role of principal was filled by Christian Overstreet. Overstreet has been a part of the Fair Grove High School Administration for eight years now serving as our athletic director. Previous principal, Chris Stallings, moved positions to strictly work in the central office. Overstreet filled his principal role.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
West Suburban school district says hiring crunch expected to get worse
A west suburban school district said its in a hiring crunch. Indian Prairie School District 204 is struggling to fill a number of staffing positions.
Threats Made at Cecilia High School, Parents Concerned For Safety of Kids
It's a story we've been following. A number of parents recently posted on social media that they were not sending their kids back to Cecilia High School until threats were addressed by the administration. Now, KLFY-TV reports that the St. Martin Parish School Board is aware of the alleged threats...
Schools use COVID aid to give students paid jobs
Kelly King was able to do something this summer she’d never been able to before: pay students to help others.King, who works for the school district on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula, used federal COVID aid to hire three rising high school seniors to staff a booth at a riverside park. There, as crowds flocked to a farmers market and free concerts, the students told residents how local schools could help families experiencing...
Higley USD board candidates write about standards, curriculum
This is the second in a series of questions asked of Higley USD Governing Board candidates. Voters will decide among these four candidates for the two open four-year seats on the board. How ...
Livonia schools makes adjustments after federal program ends
A federal COVID-19 relief program providing free meals for all students ended last school year. That means families are once again fully responsible for paying for school lunch.
psychologytoday.com
School Is Back in Session
There are four common types of parenting styles: authoritative, authoritarian, permissive, and neglectful. The authoritative style is the most likely to foster good communication and a healthy relationship. Authoritative parenting is characterized by warm affection, responsiveness, and being clear about expectations and consequences. Another school year is here, and it...
Phys.org
Almost 60% of secondary school students in public schools can identify fake news
More than half of Spain's Compulsory Secondary Education (ESO, in its Spanish acronym) students can distinguish between fake and real news. This is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by researchers from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M) which analyzes Spanish public school students' approach to the media.
Comments / 0