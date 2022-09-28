Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Numerous Children Hurt in Southwest Nebraska School Bus Wreck
The investigation intensifies today after numerous injuries are reported in a school bus - semi crash in Chase County in the southwest corner of Nebraska. At least 11 children were on a bus that collided with a loaded semi Tuesday afternoon on Spur 15 Highway between Imperial and Champion. The...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee
Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
iheart.com
Viral Video Appears To Show Sharks Swimming In Flooded Florida Streets
A video shared online appears to show a shark swimming through the flooded waters on city streets in Fort Myers following the devastation of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday (September 28). The video was initially shared by Twitter user @BradHabuda, who credited it to Ed Bell with capturing the footage in...
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Man Carries Dog Through Waist-Deep Ian Floods
A shocking video shows a South Florida man wading through waist-high flood waters with a dog as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on the state. Dylon Estevez, the man carrying the dog, can be heard comforting the pooch as another person records the inundated apartment complex in Key West. He told FOX 35 that he was forced to evacuate his apartment when the area started flooding. The rest of the video shows the duo trudging through the flood with trees and power lines flailing in the wind.
iheart.com
Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion
(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
iheart.com
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River
FDOT announced the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
iheart.com
Live Cam: Tracking Hurricane Ian as it crosses Central Florida
Tracking Hurricane Ian from Orlando, Daytona Beach, Port Canaveral. Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 hurricane. It is now making its way up the Florida Peninsula where it is bringing huge winds and flooding. Its predicted path leads it across Central Florida.
iheart.com
South Carolina Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday (September 28) as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph and dangerous storm surges sweeping through communities. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has urged residents to "hunker down" as the storm moves through the state and up the coast.
iheart.com
Deceased Voters' Bill Passes State House
(Harrisburg, PA) -- A bill allowing for deceased Pennsylvania residents to be removed from voter rolls has passed the state House of Representatives. House Bill 143 passed with a unanimous vote of 201-to-zero Tuesday. The measure also mandates a monthly report of voters to be removed. Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of State settled a lawsuit that claimed there were 21-thousand deceased voters listed on active rolls.
iheart.com
Massachusetts SNAP Users To Get More Money Starting In October
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Governor Baker's Office says Massachusetts residents on SNAP benefits will get more money from the government, starting this fall. About 550,000 Massachusetts residents are on food stamps, or around 8% of the state. The administration says average monthly SNAP benefits will increase between $25-$30, and overall benefits will go up by 12%.
iheart.com
Florida To Get Up To 12 Feet Of Storm Surge From Hurricane Ian
(Miami, FL) -- Florida's Gulf Coast is bracing for up to 12 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Ian. Recent data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 155 mph. A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation,...
iheart.com
TRACKING TROPICS: Lowcountry under watches/warnings ahead of Ian’s approach
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Lowcountry counties under warnings, watches as Ian approaches. The National Weather Service upgraded portions of the Lowcountry from tropical storm watches to tropical storm warnings Tuesday night. Charleston, Berkeley, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm-force winds...
iheart.com
Former Governor Endorses Oz for U.S. Senate
(Reading, PA) -- Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. The long-time conservative's approval of Oz is seen as a bit of a surprise to some. Ridge went against his own Republican party in 2018 to reject Donald Trump, who has publicly supported Oz and has come to Pennsylvania to stump for him. In a statement, the former governor said he spent time with Oz over the past year and has found him to be the right candidate.
