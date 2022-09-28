Read full article on original website
Related
Wausau downtown development moves forward
A multi-million dollar downtown development project was given the green light by Wausau City Council members Tuesday after a marathon meeting that drew largely positive commentary from the public. The Foundry on 3rd will cost an estimated $44 to $48 million to build and relies on $10.8 million in public...
WJFW-TV
Local residents have trouble with the VA
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Last month, retired veteran Leo Berna broke his arm and had to seek immediate medical attention. But he and his wife Heidemarie Berna had to jump through some hoops in order to get him the care that he needed. Disclaimer: We reached out to the VA Clinic...
WSAW
License plate reader cameras to likely be installed in Wausau next year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is expected to have a new tool at its disposal next year. The city has accepted a grant to install 20 cameras with the sole purpose of reading and detecting license plates. At least 20 other Wisconsin cities are already using the technology.
antigotimes.com
ANTIGO POLICE & LANGLADE CO SHERIFF REPORTS 10-3-22
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County accident
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man has died in a Sept. 30 accident in Portage County. Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161 mile marker in Portage County. “It was reported that a SUV was...
wearegreenbay.com
Octoberfest and Witches’ Night Out coming to downtown Shawano
(WFRV) – Practice your cackle or spooky laugh because there’s a fun event just for the Witches and Warlocks. Chelsea and Abigail from the Stock Market Boutique visited Local 5 Live with details on just one of the two great events coming up over the next couple of weekends in downtown Shawano.
spmetrowire.com
Wrong-way driver results in fatal Friday crash
One man is dead following a northside crash early Friday morning. Fire and medic crews from Stevens Point, Plover, and Hull responded to I-39 southbound at mile marker 161 at 12:26 a.m. on Sept. 30 when a caller reported the crash. According to the Portage Co. Sheriff’s Office, a northbound SUV was traveling in the southbound lane and struck a southbound semi-truck.
cwbradio.com
Man Allegedly Involved in Mall Furniture Scam Apprehended
A man accused of scamming Mall Furniture in Marshfield back in August has been apprehended. On August 24th, officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On August 23rd, the individuals purchased $15,054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday to honor Wisconsin firefighters
MADISON, Wis. — Flags across Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Saturday in memory of firefighters who have died in the line of duty after an order from Gov. Tony Evers. Saturday, October 1 marks Wisconsin Firefighters Memorial Day. To mark the day, Wisconsin Fire & EMS Memorial...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
spmetrowire.com
Man faces charges after meth-fueled disturbance in Pine Grove
A Stevens Point man was arrested after causing a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sept. 26. Frank Lashay, 33, was arres...
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
WSAW
‘Lucy’ Merrill’s 2-nosed cow dies at 15 years
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A cow with two noses from Merrill has died. Lucy was 15 years old. NewsChannel 7 was there in May as Lucy celebrated her 15th birthday. Over the years, she’s attracted attention throughout central Wisconsin and nationally for her nose, unlike other cows. Fifteen years ago when Lucy’s owner found her out in the pasture, just after she was born he thought that she got kicked in the face, but later found out that she had two noses.
Wausau school board president questions state money proposed for education
The president of the Wausau School Board on Monday questioned billions of dollars going into education in the state after a senior school district official said the governor’s plan would “offset the fiscal cliff” they would be facing once federal pandemic relief funds go away. Speaking about...
1 dead, 1 injured in I-39 wrong-way crash
A 71-year-old Stevens Point man is dead after a two-vehicle wrong-way crash on I-39 in Portage County, officials said. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at mile marker 161. police say the man was driving an SUV northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate and struck a southbound semi tractor trailer.
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting
A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
Comments / 0