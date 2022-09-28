ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
marinelink.com

Norway Will Patrol its Oil and Gas Platforms with Help from Allies

Norway will receive help from Britain, Germany and France to patrol the seas around its oil and gas platforms amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, Norway's prime minister said on Friday. Russia's Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines burst this week,...
pgjonline.com

France to Reconsider Approving MidCat Gas Pipeline Across Pyrenees

(Reuters) — France is willing to re-evaluate its opposition to the proposed MidCat natural gas pipeline across the Pyrenees mountains amid the energy crisis in Europe, Portugal's secretary of state for EU Affairs told Reuters on Wednesday. Tiago Antunes said that he discussed the MidCat pipeline with France's junior...
The Independent

Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show

A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first...
Reuters

EU takes Malta to court over golden passport programme

BRUSSELS/VALLETTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would file a legal challenge against Malta for its so-called golden passport programme that allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for an investment of around 1 million euros ($970,000).
US News and World Report

Energy Crisis Sires New European Order: a Strong Italy and Ailing Germany

MILAN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic...
The Independent

Czechs relaunch checks at Slovak border amid migration wave

Czech police fired warning shots in the air before detaining the driver of a van carrying 15 migrants Thursday morning after the Czech Republic and Austria renewed checks at the border with Slovakia amid a new wave of migration.Czech police reported traffic delays, especially for trucks, after the measure became effective on Thursday at 27 border crossings, while the Austrian authorities enforced it at 11 crossings. The checks will be initially in place for 10 days.Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all belong to the European Union’s visa-free Schengen zone, where residents of member nations typically can cross borders...
