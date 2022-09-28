Read full article on original website
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
National Weather Service forecaster describes what DMV can expect from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The American model for every hurricane starts in College Park. They've been tracking Hurricane Ian well before it made landfall in Florida this week, and now they are preparing to pivot as the storm threatens to turn into an event in Virginia. Everything from the...
Dominion Energy crews prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact
WASHINGTON (7News) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast Friday, Dominion Energy is preparing to keep the power on. Ian's remnants are expected to affect the DMV area this weekend. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.
DC Weather: Soggy Sunday with more rain, cool temps to start October
WASHINGTON (7News) — The showers will stick around Sunday, but it will still be breezy and cool. It's a good day for indoor activities!. You can expect off and on rain all day long with up to an inch or so possible. A few spots could see higher amounts....
LIST | Best places to see fall color in the DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — Many people love to celebrate the fresh fall season with pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and lazy weekend drives to see fall foliage. 7News has compiled a list of some of the best places to leaf peep in the DMV!. WASHINGTON, D.C. With fall colors changing...
Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Prepare for Ian's impact: Where to find sandbags in St. Mary's County
ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officials in St. Mary's County in Maryland are distributing sandbags Friday ahead of the rain and wind expected from Hurricane Ian. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.
Blue, Yellow Line stations in Virginia to remain closed through November, Metro says
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro announced bad news Friday afternoon both for riders of the Blue and Yellow lines in Virginia, and for Alexandria residents who have been awaiting the opening of the new Potomac Yard station. Metro says due to what it says were unexpected issues with the soil...
School safety continues to suffer with no national guidance, accountability | 7News I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Potomac River defines the state boundary between Maryland and Virginia. It also separates school safety practices in schools just a mile apart. In Maryland schools, such as Potomac Landing Elementary --- are supposed to practice 10 fire drills and three lockdown drills a year. The standard is set by the Prince George’s County Public Schools district and approved by Maryland’s Department of Education.
New '227' area code coming to parts of Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Marylanders will soon be welcoming a new area code. The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that 227 will be the new area code in the same geographic area currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. The commission voted on the new area...
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
DC closes on McMillan site sale making way for over 600 homes, grocery store & more in NW
WASHINGTON (7News) — After being held up in years of litigation, the District is moving forward with redevelopment plans at the McMillan Sand Filtration Site, known as McMillan Park, in Ward 5. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced...
George Mason University joins all other public Va. colleges and freezes in-state tuition
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, George Mason University announced it will join the 14 other public universities in Virginia by keeping tuition a flat rate for in-state students. Va. Governor Glenn Youngkin has been urging schools to halt the climbing prices of tuition. "I am pleased that now...
Rep. Dan Cox's loses appeal on early mail-in ballot counting in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS Md. (7News) — Rep. Dan Cox, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, has lost his appeal to prevent the counting of mail-in ballots before Election Day. The order came down Thursday evening. “Dan Cox calls himself a constitutional attorney – but with Gov. Larry Hogan, the bipartisan state board of...
