ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Dominion Energy crews prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact

WASHINGTON (7News) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast Friday, Dominion Energy is preparing to keep the power on. Ian's remnants are expected to affect the DMV area this weekend. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
WJLA

LIST | Best places to see fall color in the DMV

WASHINGTON (7News) — Many people love to celebrate the fresh fall season with pumpkin spice lattes, cozy sweaters, and lazy weekend drives to see fall foliage. 7News has compiled a list of some of the best places to leaf peep in the DMV!. WASHINGTON, D.C. With fall colors changing...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJLA

Prepare for Ian's impact: Where to find sandbags in St. Mary's County

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Officials in St. Mary's County in Maryland are distributing sandbags Friday ahead of the rain and wind expected from Hurricane Ian. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#New York City#Landfall#Hurricane Ian#Hurricane Nicholas#Dmv
WJLA

School safety continues to suffer with no national guidance, accountability | 7News I-Team

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Potomac River defines the state boundary between Maryland and Virginia. It also separates school safety practices in schools just a mile apart. In Maryland schools, such as Potomac Landing Elementary --- are supposed to practice 10 fire drills and three lockdown drills a year. The standard is set by the Prince George’s County Public Schools district and approved by Maryland’s Department of Education.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

New '227' area code coming to parts of Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Marylanders will soon be welcoming a new area code. The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that 227 will be the new area code in the same geographic area currently served by the 240 and 301 area codes. The commission voted on the new area...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy