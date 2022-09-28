WASHINGTON (7News) — As Hurricane Ian makes its way along the east coast Friday, Dominion Energy is preparing to keep the power on. Ian's remnants are expected to affect the DMV area this weekend. The storm will make landfall early Friday afternoon somewhere between Charleston, South Carolina and Myrtle Beach South Carolina, as a weak Category 1 or strong Tropical Storm. Many locations may see upwards of 6" rainfall. In the DMV, you can expect heavy rain, wind and possible power outages.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO