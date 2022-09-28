Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Remind me why the Biden administration is in court fighting publication of the ERA?
Biden administration shouldn't be in bed with the Trump administration to block the publication of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Inflation, labor shortages, supply chain glitches continue to challenge bars, restaurants
Becky Harris and Tom Kuntz are in different parts of the country. They also work in different links in supply chains related to bars and restaurants, and the producers and wholesalers key to their inventories and menus. Like many business owners and managers across the country, Harris and Kuntz are seeing some continued challenges with high inflation and supply chain delays, despite some improvements on other fronts in the post-pandemic economy. ...
19 killed, including 3 elite Guard members, in Iran attack
Iran's official IRNA news agency reports that an attack by armed separatists on a police station in a southeastern city has killed 19 people, including three members of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard
RELATED PEOPLE
AP PHOTOS: China marks 73rd anniversary in National Day
BEIJING (AP) — Spectators watched a masked, 96-member honor guard raise a Chinese flag on Tiananmen Square as the ruling Communist Party marked its 73rd anniversary in power on Saturday under strict anti-virus controls. The flag-raising at sunrise was one of the few National Day events planned after authorities called on the public to avoid travel during what usually is one of the country’s busiest tourism periods. National Day marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, founding of the People’s Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war. The former ruling Nationalist Party left for Taiwan, now a self-ruled democracy. In Hong Kong, Chief Executive John Lee promised to revive the battered economy. He wore a red mask the color of the Chinese flag and was flanked by masked dignitaries at a downtown convention center.
Comments / 0