Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
How Much NFL Players Are Getting Paid For The Pro Bowl
Players selected to the Pro Bowl will no longer have to compete in an actual tackle football game, but can still earn a quick bonus for participating in new "Pro Bowl Games" format. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league and the NFLPA came to an agreement saying any...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts named NFC Offensive Player of the Month
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday. Through three weeks of the season, Hurts' work in the offseason has been on full display as the Eagles are 3-0 and in first place of the NFC East. Hurts ranks third in the league with 916 passing yards, fifth in passer rating at 106.5 and is tied for fifth in the league with seven total touchdowns. He's thrown four touchdown passes and recorded three scores on the ground. Hurts also has 167 rushing yards and averages 4.5 yards per carry. Hurts' play has made him one of the early MVP favorites in the NFL. Hurts will try to continue that success in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Eagles welcome former Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson back to Lincoln Financial Field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 28, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Bills are signing veteran CB Xavier Rhodes and DT Prince Emili to their PS. Chiefs promoted CB Nazeeh Johnson to their active roster. Seahawks hosted C Joey Hunt, RB Abram Smith, RB Godwin Igwebuike, DB Nazir Streater and FB Cullen Gillaspia for a workout. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to...
msn.com
2021 Rams rank 13th among Super Bowl winners since 2002
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season as the defending Super Bowl champions. After defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI, the Rams also became the 20th team to hoist the Lombardi Trophy since the NFL realigned in 2002. The Athletic’s Austin Mock and Mike Sando...
FOX Sports
Eagles, Lions earn high grades on Colin's NFC report cards | THE HERD
After handing out the AFC their report cards, Colin Cowherd gives out the NFC's grades. The Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Bucs and Detroit Lions receive high marks but Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals and Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers are struggling to earn the top grade. Watch as Colin grades the remaining NFC teams so far.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Shares Surprising Saints QB Update From London
The New Orleans Saints will participate in the first NFL regular-season game in the United Kingdom this year. They will be facing the Minnesota Vikings on October 2 at Northumberland Development Project, which houses Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Saints have been disappointing early in the season, with only one victory...
