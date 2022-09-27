PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September on Thursday. Through three weeks of the season, Hurts' work in the offseason has been on full display as the Eagles are 3-0 and in first place of the NFC East. Hurts ranks third in the league with 916 passing yards, fifth in passer rating at 106.5 and is tied for fifth in the league with seven total touchdowns. He's thrown four touchdown passes and recorded three scores on the ground. Hurts also has 167 rushing yards and averages 4.5 yards per carry. Hurts' play has made him one of the early MVP favorites in the NFL. Hurts will try to continue that success in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the Eagles welcome former Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson back to Lincoln Financial Field.

