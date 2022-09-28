Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Opinion: ‘Free-Market Environmentalism’ Is Working in Montana – Inside Sources
The first time I heard “free-market environmentalism,” I was pretty skeptical. My assumption about private capital was that its primary duty was to multiply, but this view demonstrated a failure to understand market potential. Markets allow people to provide capital and, so long as enough is offered, receive just about anything they’d like in return. That could be a new car, a set of solar panels, or a piece of land.
prescottenews.com
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
Governor Ducey Announces State’s Record Revenues Unlocked Tax Package Year Early. Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed...
Comments / 0