Prescott Valley Creates a Safer Community One Job at a Time
The Prescott Valley PD is accepting applications for Lateral Police Officers and Police Officer Trainees. Our next testing will be on Saturday, October 15th at 9:00 AM. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and an exceptional work-life balance, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
Chino Valley Town Admin Kicks-Off General Plan Update
The Town of Chino Valley launched the kick-off of the General Plan Update that will serve as the vision and strategic plan for the future of the Town covering land use, circulation (transportation), economic development, public facilities/services, and natural resources. This Plan provides citizen-directed policy guidance to direct and guide...
Chino Valley Unified School District receives grants to complete HVAC upgrade
The Chino Valley Unified School District is happy to announce that it has received approval to move forward with a long-awaited HVAC improvement project for all campuses. The entire program is being funded by the State of Arizona through Arizona School Facilities Oversight Board (SFB) grants at no cost to the CVUSD.
Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
Just In Now Traffic Delays On Glassford Hill Road
Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill Road May Cause Traffic Delays. Town of Prescott Valley Streets crews has traffic control set up today on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area. For...
YCSO Patrol Public Lands In The Verde Valley
Verde Valley Public Lands Patrol Over the weekend, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office conducted an intensive patrol on public lands between Cottonwood and Sedona. Deputies connected with folks who were using the lands for recreational camping and some users who were using the land for residential use. YCSO has seen a pattern of this residential use being associated with increased littering, the abuse of methamphetamine, and areas being inaccessible to visitors hoping to utilize the area for day or short camping trips. These details have resulted in arrests, criminal citations, education, and referrals to local resources including those in mental health. Deputies were pleased to come across a large group of concerned employees from Vortex ATV Rentals and volunteers from trashdogsaz.org who were conducting their own cleanup of trash left in this same area. YCSO will implement additional details in the coming weeks and continue to work to make sure our public lands are preserved and stay available for shared recreational use by our whole community.
Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
7 Easy Hikes In Arizona That Will Still Give You The Most Stunning Views
There are many beautiful places to visit around Arizona, however, some require perhaps an expert-level hiker or someone who gets a thrill from facing moderate-to-difficult journeys in nature. If that doesn't sound like you, and you're a beginner outdoor adventurer who longs to catch some gorgeous views but hates a...
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
60-Year-Old Woman Disappears After Going to Hike Arizona Trail
On Sunday (September 25), 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her home at around 7:30 a.m. She was headed out for a day of hiking at the Spur Cross trail in the Cave Creek area. Three hours later, her family received a call from the hiker assuring them that she was fine....
A Moment of Beauty at the Prescott Indian Art Market – Sharlot Hall Museum
Left to right: Patrick Smith, Nanabah Aragon, Lisa Hayes (Executive Director, Sharlot Hall Museum) At the Prescott Indian Art Market on September 17, Navajo master weaver Nanabah Aragon took the stage and stole everyone’s hearts as she presented one of her weavings as a gift to the Sharlot Hall Museum.
Award-winning Diné filmmaker and former forensic photographer captures life and death on the Navajo Reservation in “Shutter”
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The accolades for Ramona Emerson’s new book “Shutter” are coming in — it is one of 10 books announced Sept. 16 for the 2022 National Book Award Longlist for fiction as a “debut that is part paranormal horror and part coming-of-age story.”
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
