Prescott, AZ

prescottenews.com

Yavapai College Scholarship honors Sedona woman and her “family” at care center where she spent much of her life

Pictured, from left, are YC Vice President of Community Relations and Student Development Rodney Jenkins, District Governing Board Chair Deb McCasland, Judy Mayne, Douglas Mayne, YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine, Gertrude Mayne, YC Foundation Executive Director Mary Talosi and Haven Health Sedona Director of Nursing (and YC Nursing Program alumna) Amanda Vivanco.
SEDONA, AZ
prescottenews.com

Great American Outdoors Act Funds Road and Trail Projects at Lynx Lake

Improvements to the Lynx Lake Recreation Area funded by the Great American Outdoors Act will start this week. Prescott National Forest has hired a contractor to begin paving the Lynx Lake Store Road (FSR 611) at the North Shore Recreation Area. On Friday, September 30, 2022, Pima Paving will start mobilizing equipment and on Monday, October 3, 2022, they will start working on asphalt pulverization. The project is expected to take two weeks to complete. Weather could delay completion or change dates of closures.
PRESCOTT, AZ
12 News

Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
aztv.com

Meet Cedar, the Yavapai Humane Society Pet of the Week

Loree Walden of the Yavapai Humane society introduces us to Cedar, a lovable, mixed-breed 2-month old puppy. Cedar is just one of the many animals available for adoption at the Yavapai Humane Society. For more information on Yavapai Humane society, visit yavapaihumane.org or call (928) 445-2666.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Hiker missing in Cave Creek area found dead Wednesday morning

CAVE CREEK, AZ — A hiker reported missing Sunday from the Cave Creek area has been found dead. Video in the player above shows previous coverage highlighting the search for Kathleen Patterson. Groups have been searching for days for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who reportedly left on a hike Sunday...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Buildings#Navajo#Long Life#Living History#The Sharlot Hall Museum
prescottenews.com

Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode

The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations

The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Entertainment
Entertainment
Visual Art
Visual Art
Arts
Arts
thestandardnewspaper.online

Volunteers take Mohave High, Bradshaw Mtn￼

KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School Volunteers Boys Golf Team hosted against Bradshaw Mountain and Mohave High Schools at Kingman Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, on Tuesday, September 13. Coach Scott Lander announced LWHS team won overall at 161 for the Volunteers, team scores of 180 for Bradshaw Mountain Bears...
KINGMAN, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Hiker disappears after going on a morning hike in Cave Creek, sheriff's office says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A hiker in Cave Creek has been missing for days now after she was last heard from while on the Spur Cross Trail on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25. Kathleen Patterson, 60, was last seen leaving her home to go on a hike around 7:30 a.m. wearing a green tank top, shorts, a white visor and a royal blue backpack. She drove a gray Infiniti to the trail's parking lot.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
kjzz.org

ASU survey of suicide finds elderly are most at risk in Arizona

The ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety studied suicide trends in the state for the second half of the last decade. Elderly people were at the highest risk. People older than 75 had a rate of about 30.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people. Across all demographics, Yavapai...
ARIZONA STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now Traffic Delays On Glassford Hill Road

Irrigation Leak Repair on Glassford Hill Road May Cause Traffic Delays. Town of Prescott Valley Streets crews has traffic control set up today on Glassford Hill Road near Centre Court to repair an irrigation leak. Work may extend overnight. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area. For...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

