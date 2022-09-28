Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Undertaking the 2025 General Plan – Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities under a population of 50,000 must have the following elements in their plans: Land Use, Circulation, Open Space, Growth Areas, Environmental Planning, Cost of Development, and Water Resources.
theprescotttimes.com
PRESCOTT EAST HIGHWAY RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai College Scholarship honors Sedona woman and her “family” at care center where she spent much of her life
Pictured, from left, are YC Vice President of Community Relations and Student Development Rodney Jenkins, District Governing Board Chair Deb McCasland, Judy Mayne, Douglas Mayne, YC President Dr. Lisa Rhine, Gertrude Mayne, YC Foundation Executive Director Mary Talosi and Haven Health Sedona Director of Nursing (and YC Nursing Program alumna) Amanda Vivanco.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Department Seeks Public’s Help to Identify Theft Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in a credit card theft. On 09/19/2022 at approximately 2:30PM, three unknown male subjects committed theft at Wal-Mart on Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. One of the subjects dropped a $20 dollar bill near the victim and told the victim about the money. The victim picked up the money and began to place it into a purse. A male subject assisted the victim in putting the money into the purse and quickly grabbed the victim’s debit card. During the incident, two other males kept a lookout and distracted the employees while the theft occurred.
prescottenews.com
Yavapai County Voters – General Election Information
Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 General Election being held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Important Dates:. Last day to register/update info to vote Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Early voting begins Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Automatic Ballots-by-Mail will be...
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
Arizona body broker found guilty of dumping body parts in Prescott
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Walter Harold Mitchell, 61, spent nearly 30 years as a body broker. On Thursday, the former Seattle man was found guilty by a jury on 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body in Yavapai County after leaving severed body parts outside Prescott in 2020.
KTAR.com
Jury convicts man of dumping body parts in Arizona; sentencing next
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A man accused of dumping body parts around northern Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. A Yavapai County jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body, according to a statement from the County Attorney’s Office.
nhonews.com
Award-winning Diné filmmaker and former forensic photographer captures life and death on the Navajo Reservation in “Shutter”
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The accolades for Ramona Emerson’s new book “Shutter” are coming in — it is one of 10 books announced Sept. 16 for the 2022 National Book Award Longlist for fiction as a “debut that is part paranormal horror and part coming-of-age story.”
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
theprescotttimes.com
NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022. If you have any information please call...
fox10phoenix.com
K-9 helps Cottonwood Police find 100K fentanyl pills during traffic stop; suspect arrested
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A Mexican man was arrested after police seized 100,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in Cottonwood. K-9 Duke was assisting Cottonwood Police on a drug investigation along Interstate 17 on Sept. 29. During the investigation, multiple traffic stops were made and during one of the stops, police say evidence of drug trafficking was identified.
