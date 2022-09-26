Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Thomas, Larren Quell
Larren Quell Thomas, 77, passed away at his home in Preston, Idaho on Sept. 23, 2022. At the close of WW II, he was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 16, 1945, to Maye Howell and Quentin Hendricks Thomas. Larren graduated from Logan High School and spent two years in college. On February 12, 1966, Larren and Beverly Kofoed married and had five children. They later divorced after 32 years together. He worked at Moore Business Forms until he retired after 35 years. During retirement, Larren very much enjoyed being a Cruise Ship Dance Host for multiple cruise lines. He spent many years traveling the world sharing his love of music, dancing and his open personality. When he returned home from traveling the globe, he found a very important companion- a Red Healer puppy he named, Kazangl. When he brought Kazangl home thirteen years ago, she rarely left his side until the day of her passing in August of 2022. Larren is survived by his children, Chezlyn (Shelly) Thomas, Lanell (Jamie) Thomas, Cheryce Thomas (Carlos Perez), Lazett Nye, Dechalene (David) Kirkman; by 15 grandchildren, Megan, Marc, Taylor, Tristin, Kyle, Casey, Trip, Ethan, Coral, Layla, Brendan, Shayla, Kyndra, Zoie and William. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; by a brother, F Brent (Sherry) Thomas; by a niece, Kimberley (Dean) Henwood and by their sons, Hayden and Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maye and Quentin, and by his beloved Kazangl. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Fifth Ward Chapel, 213 S. 2nd E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
New book chronicles century of DUP history
Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.
Herald-Journal
Sears, Robert K.
Bob Sears, 89, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, after a valiant fight with many health issues. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 16, 1933. He was the second of three children born to Fred and Josie Sears. Bob graduated from Logan High School as well as earning his Degree in Education from Utah State University majoring in Health and Physical Education. Prior to serving in the United States Army at Fort Huachucca Bob married Ruth Williamson from Paradise, Utah on March 26, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple. Bob received his first teaching position at the Hawthorn Middle School in Hawthorn, Nevada. He and Ruth then relocated to Logan, Utah where he took a teaching position teaching sixth grade in Brigham City, Utah. Finally, Bob took a teaching and coaching position with the Logan Jr. High School where he would remain until his retirement. Bob excelled as a coach and was often referred to as "Coach". Bob was a committed teacher and coach and was loved and admired by all who crossed his path. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, golf, but was especially passionate about his fishing. He spent countless hours on the banks of many lakes and rivers. Bob was a huge Aggies fan attending most all of the basketball and football games. Bob was a master gardener and his yard on Logan River was the envy of many. He spent most of his mornings and evenings relaxing on his patio which gave him such joy and serenity. Bob was a selfless man who cared for his family and friends. Bob had the gift of gab with which he could start a conversation with a complete stranger and easily become lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents Fred and Josie, his two infant children Robert Fred and Steven Scott and his daughter in-law Veronica. He is survived by his daughter Debra Wilson (Steve), his son Michael Sears, his brother Max Sears (Jackie), his sister Julie Eyre (Harmon), his six grandchildren, and his twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on September 29, 2022, at 12:00 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary located on 34 East Center Logan, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:45 prior to the funeral. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all who cared for Bob over the years. He will live in our hearts forever and will be greatly missed.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
Herald-Journal
Local veterans to embark on Utah Honor Flight trip
Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, will be taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. next week to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service. Nucor Steel is sponsoring the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018...
Herald-Journal
Holmes, LaVelle Parratt
Holmes LaVelle Parratt Holmes 81 Logan, UT passed away September 26, 2022. Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Soulier, J. Steve
J. Steven Soulier, 78, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born May 29, 1944, to Wesley D. and Lucille Skinner Soulier in Provo, Utah and grew up on the east bench of Salt Lake. At the early age of 8 he began babysitting many of the neighborhood youngest children, including newborns. At 11, he took on a paper route delivering 140 evening newspapers on weekdays and 100+ Sundays, either walking or riding his bike. Money saved from the paper route paid the down payment on he and Janet's first home. At 16 he gave up his paper route to work summers at the Zion National Park Lodge - first as a dishwasher and 12 summers later as the manager. He had numerous extracurricular activities in high school. From being a stage technician for school plays to working for traveling Broadway shows and international performers like Liberaci, the Limelighters, Roger Williams, and a very young Donny Osmond. After high school he attended Utah State University, majoring in History. At the end of his freshman year, he served a 2-year LDS mission to the British Mission. Finishing his History degree at the UofU he returned to USU to complete his Master's Degree in Instructional Media and Library Science. His degree provided him a unique opportunity while serving in the Army to be selected as the Program Officer for a long range research project to develop new training options for military-wide implementation. The GI bill helped him complete his Doctorate at Indiana University in Instructional Technology. From there he had a 30-year career at Utah State University as a professor of Instructional Technology, faculty consultant for Instructional Development, and Associate Dean in the College of Education. His research took him to Thailand for a time to help upgrade a major segment of their vocational educational program to introduce the use of computers and other advanced technology. He was a lifelong member of the LDS Church, serving in several bishoprics and as Stake Executive Secretary. Steve is survived by his wife Janet (Bateman); their children Ryan (Cheri), Aimee (Paul) Brunson, and Megan (Ethan) Lindstrom; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild as well as his brother Michael W. (Barbara) Soulier. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jared, and sister Shelley Forman. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September, 29 at 11 a.m. at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E 1800 N, North Logan, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Burial at the Logan cemetery will follow the service with Military Honors. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Family History Center offers genealogy classes
The Preston Idaho Family History Center will soon start offering the following classes. The good news is that the Monday classes will be offered in person in the Family History Center, located at 55 East 1st South in Preston. The Thursday classes will be offered via zoom. If interested, please...
Herald-Journal
Spray, James Edward
James Edward Spray, age 55 of Mendon, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Logan Regional Hospital. A funeral service will be on Friday, September 30 at 2:30 p.m. with a viewing prior from 2:00-2:30 p.m. at the Allen-Hall Mortuary Chapel, 34 East Center in Logan. Messages may be sent to the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: The lovely voices of The Melody Weavers
Editorial Note: Part 291 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, 1928-1934; Obituary, Family stories of the Melody Weavers) “The Melody Weavers” are three words that spark the imagination. Were they fairytale princesses? Or maybe little gnomes who wove...
Herald-Journal
Prep girls cross country: Preston dominates at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — Less than a mile into the girls Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was already pretty much decided. Sure, there were still more than two miles to go in the 5K race, but the Preston girls were certainly asserting themselves early on. The defending Cache-Box champs didn’t falter and literally ran away from the competition, which was held at the American West Heritage Center.
Herald-Journal
3rd annual pumpkin walk seeks exhibitors
The GFWC Women’s Civic League has partnered with Tremonton City to present its third annual Pumpkin Walk fundraiser. The walk will be Friday, Oct. 7 from noon-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at Shuman Park, 200 N. Tremont St. in Tremonton. Admission is free, but donations are graciously accepted. Proceeds will support the group’s upcoming community projects.
Herald-Journal
Logan hosts the Annual Orchard Bee Association meeting
Orchard bee emergence sound.. That was an orchard bee emerging from a nest in early spring. They are found across the world and some species are even being used agriculturally because of their effective pollination on fruit trees. Osmia lignaria, the native species of orchard bee used in the US, is commonly referred to as the Blue Orchard Bee.
Herald-Journal
Community Calendar — Sept. 28, 2022
Fall farewell at farmer’s marketThe Tremonton Farmer’s Market will hold its last gathering of the year from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midland Square downtown. Vendors will be offering produce, handmade goods, baked goods, jewelry, face painting, leather goods and more.
Herald-Journal
PHS football shut out by Madison
Preston traveled to Rexburg to play against Madison, a team who has had one of the better football programs in Idaho’s 5A division, and ended the night with a 56-0 shut out against Preston. Preston’s first drive took the ball 76 yards to 4-yard line but was stopped from...
Herald-Journal
Brigham City man killed in Cache County accident
A multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 89/91 last Thursday resulted in the death of a Brigham City man while another critically injured person is expected to survive, authorities say. The collision occurred around 6 a.m. Sept. 22 near the American West Heritage Center.
Herald-Journal
Debate surrounding pride flags continues at Logan school board meeting
Earlier this month, the Logan City School District Board of Education heard from parents, teachers and students on whether LGBTQ pride flags should be displayed in the classroom. The public comment portion for this week’s meeting was no different. And one parent, Katie Lee-Koven, came prepared with a petition signed...
Herald-Journal
Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree grand opening
On Sep. 2 Preston Mayor Dan Keller was invited to the grand opening of the rebranded Family Dollar Store which is now Family Dollar/Dollar Tree. Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015 and Dollar Tree has been combining 100s of stores to offer the best of both to customers.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys golf: Ridgeline wraps up region title
BRIGHAM CITY – With the Region 11 title already wrapped up, the Riverhawks went out and finished strong anyway Tuesday at Eagle Mountain Golf Course. Five Ridgeline golfers were among the top seven, easily propelling the Riverhawks to a win at the final region tournament before state next week at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane. Scores went up some on Tuesday compared to Monday in the first round of the region championship as Ridgeline scored a 294 to beat second-place Green Canyon by 11 strokes (305).
