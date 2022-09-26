Bob Sears, 89, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, after a valiant fight with many health issues. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 16, 1933. He was the second of three children born to Fred and Josie Sears. Bob graduated from Logan High School as well as earning his Degree in Education from Utah State University majoring in Health and Physical Education. Prior to serving in the United States Army at Fort Huachucca Bob married Ruth Williamson from Paradise, Utah on March 26, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple. Bob received his first teaching position at the Hawthorn Middle School in Hawthorn, Nevada. He and Ruth then relocated to Logan, Utah where he took a teaching position teaching sixth grade in Brigham City, Utah. Finally, Bob took a teaching and coaching position with the Logan Jr. High School where he would remain until his retirement. Bob excelled as a coach and was often referred to as "Coach". Bob was a committed teacher and coach and was loved and admired by all who crossed his path. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, golf, but was especially passionate about his fishing. He spent countless hours on the banks of many lakes and rivers. Bob was a huge Aggies fan attending most all of the basketball and football games. Bob was a master gardener and his yard on Logan River was the envy of many. He spent most of his mornings and evenings relaxing on his patio which gave him such joy and serenity. Bob was a selfless man who cared for his family and friends. Bob had the gift of gab with which he could start a conversation with a complete stranger and easily become lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents Fred and Josie, his two infant children Robert Fred and Steven Scott and his daughter in-law Veronica. He is survived by his daughter Debra Wilson (Steve), his son Michael Sears, his brother Max Sears (Jackie), his sister Julie Eyre (Harmon), his six grandchildren, and his twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on September 29, 2022, at 12:00 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary located on 34 East Center Logan, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:45 prior to the funeral. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all who cared for Bob over the years. He will live in our hearts forever and will be greatly missed.

