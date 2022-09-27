One of Queen Elizabeth II’s pallbearers kept his role in the late monarch’s funeral so quiet, even his mother did not know he was involved until the last minute.David Sanderson was one of the eight soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who was selected to carry the Queen’s coffin during the state funeral on Monday (19 September).But his family did not know about his important role in the ceremony until they saw pictures of the rehearsal online.Sanderson’s mother, Carolyn, told MailOnline that she had “no idea” because “it was all private to the army”.It wasn’t until they were...

