TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State is just the second team in Atlantic Coast Conference history to start one season 0-4 and open the next 4-0. And it's been nearly 40 years since Virginia’s turnaround in 1982-83. Through two losing seasons under new coach Mike Norvell, there were hard lessons for Florida State with a mix-and-match roster of high school signees, as well as an infusion of talented players from the transfer portal who could be leaders as well as productive.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO