The body that represents the UK’s offshore energy sector has insisted it is “confident” plans for new oil and gas licences for the North Sea will withstand a threatened legal challenge from climate campaigners.It is expected the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) will launch a further round of oil and gas licensing in October, with the move being given the green light by the UK Government.UK Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg however has declared that “in light of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority”.Environmental activists, however, are opposed...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO