Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing in Utah: The search for Shane Strong takes to the water
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The search for Shane Strong intensified when a national dive team joined the hunt this week. It was nearly a year ago that Strong disappeared in Ogden. To date, publicity about his disappearance has gone nowhere. However, it has received the attention of Adventures with Purpose, an Oregon based diving team. “We’ve […]
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
Herald-Journal
Local veterans to embark on Utah Honor Flight trip
Seventy-five veterans, most of them from Box Elder County, will be taking an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington D.C. next week to visit war memorials and other monuments to military service. Nucor Steel is sponsoring the Utah Honor Flight trip on Oct. 4-5. The company sponsored similar events in 2017, 2018...
Herald-Journal
SCHNARE, BONNIE JOY (HUGIE)
Bonnie Joy Hugie Schnare, age 79 of Logan, Utah passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at the McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 3rd at the Logan City Cemetery, 1000 N. 1200 E., in Logan. A viewing will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home, 162 E. 400 N., in Logan prior to the graveside service. Arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
Herald-Journal
Thomas, Larren Quell
Larren Quell Thomas, 77, passed away at his home in Preston, Idaho on Sept. 23, 2022. At the close of WW II, he was born in Great Falls, Montana on July 16, 1945, to Maye Howell and Quentin Hendricks Thomas. Larren graduated from Logan High School and spent two years in college. On February 12, 1966, Larren and Beverly Kofoed married and had five children. They later divorced after 32 years together. He worked at Moore Business Forms until he retired after 35 years. During retirement, Larren very much enjoyed being a Cruise Ship Dance Host for multiple cruise lines. He spent many years traveling the world sharing his love of music, dancing and his open personality. When he returned home from traveling the globe, he found a very important companion- a Red Healer puppy he named, Kazangl. When he brought Kazangl home thirteen years ago, she rarely left his side until the day of her passing in August of 2022. Larren is survived by his children, Chezlyn (Shelly) Thomas, Lanell (Jamie) Thomas, Cheryce Thomas (Carlos Perez), Lazett Nye, Dechalene (David) Kirkman; by 15 grandchildren, Megan, Marc, Taylor, Tristin, Kyle, Casey, Trip, Ethan, Coral, Layla, Brendan, Shayla, Kyndra, Zoie and William. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren; by a brother, F Brent (Sherry) Thomas; by a niece, Kimberley (Dean) Henwood and by their sons, Hayden and Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maye and Quentin, and by his beloved Kazangl. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Fifth Ward Chapel, 213 S. 2nd E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
Herald-Journal
Sears, Robert K.
Bob Sears, 89, of Logan, Utah, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022, after a valiant fight with many health issues. Bob was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 16, 1933. He was the second of three children born to Fred and Josie Sears. Bob graduated from Logan High School as well as earning his Degree in Education from Utah State University majoring in Health and Physical Education. Prior to serving in the United States Army at Fort Huachucca Bob married Ruth Williamson from Paradise, Utah on March 26, 1953, in the Logan LDS Temple. Bob received his first teaching position at the Hawthorn Middle School in Hawthorn, Nevada. He and Ruth then relocated to Logan, Utah where he took a teaching position teaching sixth grade in Brigham City, Utah. Finally, Bob took a teaching and coaching position with the Logan Jr. High School where he would remain until his retirement. Bob excelled as a coach and was often referred to as "Coach". Bob was a committed teacher and coach and was loved and admired by all who crossed his path. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, golf, but was especially passionate about his fishing. He spent countless hours on the banks of many lakes and rivers. Bob was a huge Aggies fan attending most all of the basketball and football games. Bob was a master gardener and his yard on Logan River was the envy of many. He spent most of his mornings and evenings relaxing on his patio which gave him such joy and serenity. Bob was a selfless man who cared for his family and friends. Bob had the gift of gab with which he could start a conversation with a complete stranger and easily become lifelong friends. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents Fred and Josie, his two infant children Robert Fred and Steven Scott and his daughter in-law Veronica. He is survived by his daughter Debra Wilson (Steve), his son Michael Sears, his brother Max Sears (Jackie), his sister Julie Eyre (Harmon), his six grandchildren, and his twelve great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on September 29, 2022, at 12:00 at the Allen-Hall Mortuary located on 34 East Center Logan, Utah. There will be a viewing from 10:00 until 11:45 prior to the funeral. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to all who cared for Bob over the years. He will live in our hearts forever and will be greatly missed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
New book chronicles century of DUP history
Celebrating 100 years of the organization of the Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers (DUP) at their annual convention in May 2022 as well as at their DUP Jubliee and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center, Alexis Champneys Beckstead, Franklin County President, noted that since its beginning in 1922, the Franklin Company now has 11 camps, 158 members, 113 Active Members and 8 Associates.
Herald-Journal
Black Rifle Coffee sets sights on 4th North and Main, pending approval
One of Logan’s busiest intersections could become home to one of Utah’s most successful coffee companies if the company’s site plan is adapted to conform with the city’s zoning for the property. The proposed site is on the southeast corner on 400 North and Main Street,...
Herald-Journal
Women survive mountain lion attack on Utah canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. They came upon the mountain lion when they came around a corner on a trail run Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, said Faith Jolley, a spokesperson for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The mountain lion leapt at the woman closest to the animal, leaving two puncture wounds on her leg, she said.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys cross country: Logan ends long drought at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — None of the current runners on the Logan boys cross country team were alive the last time the Grizzlies won the Cache-Box meet. They certainly are alive now and running strong.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
09/08/2022, Remigio A. Rodriguez 10/01/1928 -
Remigio A. Rodriguez, formerly of Franklin, Idaho, passed away in Zapata, Texas. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Rose Garden Fundral Home in Zapata.
Herald-Journal
Ethel (Hill) Nessen
Ethel (Hill) Nessen 11/30/1941 - 9/20/2022 Ethel Hill Nessen passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, after a brave fight with cancer. She was with her sweet heart of 57 years by her side. She was born in Malad, Idaho on November 30th, 1941, to John Hill & Grace Colton Hill. And spent her youth helping her Dad on the farm, riding horses and loving her family. She was the 3rd of 5 children.
Herald-Journal
Soulier, J. Steve
J. Steven Soulier, 78, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was born May 29, 1944, to Wesley D. and Lucille Skinner Soulier in Provo, Utah and grew up on the east bench of Salt Lake. At the early age of 8 he began babysitting many of the neighborhood youngest children, including newborns. At 11, he took on a paper route delivering 140 evening newspapers on weekdays and 100+ Sundays, either walking or riding his bike. Money saved from the paper route paid the down payment on he and Janet's first home. At 16 he gave up his paper route to work summers at the Zion National Park Lodge - first as a dishwasher and 12 summers later as the manager. He had numerous extracurricular activities in high school. From being a stage technician for school plays to working for traveling Broadway shows and international performers like Liberaci, the Limelighters, Roger Williams, and a very young Donny Osmond. After high school he attended Utah State University, majoring in History. At the end of his freshman year, he served a 2-year LDS mission to the British Mission. Finishing his History degree at the UofU he returned to USU to complete his Master's Degree in Instructional Media and Library Science. His degree provided him a unique opportunity while serving in the Army to be selected as the Program Officer for a long range research project to develop new training options for military-wide implementation. The GI bill helped him complete his Doctorate at Indiana University in Instructional Technology. From there he had a 30-year career at Utah State University as a professor of Instructional Technology, faculty consultant for Instructional Development, and Associate Dean in the College of Education. His research took him to Thailand for a time to help upgrade a major segment of their vocational educational program to introduce the use of computers and other advanced technology. He was a lifelong member of the LDS Church, serving in several bishoprics and as Stake Executive Secretary. Steve is survived by his wife Janet (Bateman); their children Ryan (Cheri), Aimee (Paul) Brunson, and Megan (Ethan) Lindstrom; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild as well as his brother Michael W. (Barbara) Soulier. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jared, and sister Shelley Forman. A memorial service will be held Thursday, September, 29 at 11 a.m. at Allen Mortuary of North Logan (420 E 1800 N, North Logan, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Burial at the Logan cemetery will follow the service with Military Honors. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls cross country: Preston dominates at Cache-Box
WELLSVILLE — Less than a mile into the girls Cache-Box cross country meet Wednesday afternoon, the outcome was already pretty much decided. Sure, there were still more than two miles to go in the 5K race, but the Preston girls were certainly asserting themselves early on. The defending Cache-Box champs didn’t falter and literally ran away from the competition, which was held at the American West Heritage Center.
Herald-Journal
PHS, West Side compete at big XC meet in Boise
Preston competed in the Bob Firman Invitational on Sep. 24 at Eagle Island State Park in Boise. Teams from nine different states, over 147 High Schools, 59 middle schools and over 4,300 runners competed in the event. Preston will run today, Sep. 28, at the American West Heritage Center in the annual Cache Box Invitational.
Herald-Journal
Arline (Findlay) Taylor
Arline (Findlay) Taylor 5/26/1936 - 9/22/2022 Arline Findlay Taylor passed away September 22, 2022 at the Bear Lake Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility in Montpelier, Idaho. There was a joyous heavenly reunion with family and friends, lighting up the sky with beautiful sunsets!. Arline Findlay Taylor was born May 26, 1936...
Herald-Journal
USU soccer: Good opening week of MW action for Aggies
It was an ideal opening week of Mountain West Conference action for Utah State’s soccer program. USU outshot Nevada 21-4 on its way to a 1-0 victory over the Wolf Pack on Thursday in Reno, Nevada, and then followed that up with a 2-1 triumph over visiting UNLV on Sunday at Bell Field.
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
Comments / 0