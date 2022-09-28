Read full article on original website
Nandi Bushell shares ‘The Shadows’, a new song written for her dad
Nandi Bushell has shared her new single ‘The Shadows’, which the 12-year-old musician wrote for her father – you can listen to the song below. The Ipswich multi-instrumentalist, who performed at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show at Wembley Stadium earlier this month, penned the song for her dad while he was battling health issues earlier this year.
The Go! Team announce new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’
The Go! Team have announced their new album ‘Get Up Sequences Part Two’ and shared first single ‘Divebomb’. Check it out below. The Brighton band, who released their sixth album ‘Get Up Sequences Part One’ last summer, will return with ‘Part Two’ on February 3, 2023 via Memphis Industries.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse announce upcoming album ‘World Record’, share new single ‘Love Earth’
Neil Young has announced ‘World Record’, a new album the singer created with his band Crazy Horse. The 10-song album will be released on November 18, and was produced by Rick Rubin at his Shangri-La studios in Malibu. The same studio was previously used by Young to record his 2016 album, ‘Peace Trail’. On ‘World Record’, Young provides vocals across the album’s tracklist alongside instrumentation from Crazy Horse, all of which was recorded live and mixed to analogue tape by Rubin.
Listen to ‘Take 1′ of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The first take of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ has been released – you can listen to the studio outtake below. The track forms part of a new special deluxe edition of the legendary band’s 1966 album ‘Revolver’, which is set for release on October 28.
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on Joey Jordison: “He had demons that would’ve killed normal people”
Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has spoken in a new interview about his relationship with his late former bandmate Joey Jordison. Jordison, who passed away in July 2021 at the age of 46, was one of Slipknot’s co-founding members, and served as the band’s original drummer until his departure in 2013.
D12’s Bizarre recalls Eminem’s strict work ethic: “You might be in the booth for six hours”
D12’s Bizarre has reflected on Eminem’s intense worth ethic, sharing that the rapper could keep them in the recording booth for six hours at a time. Speaking during a recent interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast the Detroit rapper recalled his experience working with Eminem, who released 2001 album ‘Devil’s Night’ and 2004’s ‘D12 World’ with the group.
Aviici’s family sell recording and publishing rights to Björn Ulvaeus’ Pophouse company
The family of Avicii have announced that they have sold 75 per cent of the late musician’s recording and publishing rights to the Swedish company Pophouse. Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide in 2018. Subsequently, his parents Klas Bergling and Anki Lidén have overseen his estate as well as a charitable foundation set up in his name.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine wants to write music with Metallica’s James Hetfield again
Megadeth‘s Dave Mustaine has said that he hopes to one day work with Metallica‘s James Hetfield again. In an interview with Andrew Daly of Vinyl Writer Music, the Megadeth frontman spoke about his approach to songwriting and his longevity in music. “Well, I have to think that my...
Listen to Benjamin Clementine’s contemplative new single ‘Delighted’
Benjamin Clementine has released a new single, ‘Delighted’. Check it out below. The track is the fourth song, after ‘Genesis’, ‘Copening’ and ‘Weakend’, to be released from the Mercury Prize winning singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album ‘And I Have Been’. The album is set to arrive on October 28 via his own label Preserve Artists.
Arctic Monkeys’ new song ‘Body Paint’ is an ambitious, swaggering rock ballad
“For a master of deception and subterfuge / You’ve made yourself quite the bed, to lie in” Alex Turner accuses in the opening lines of ‘Body Paint’. The song commences at a measured pace, bringing in bright bell-like piano playing as Matt Helders drums evenly and meditatively in the background.
Shygirl – ‘Nymph’ review: pop rulebreaker shines with a little help from her friends
‘Nymph’, the debut album from London artist Shygirl, is an uncompromising, intimate reveal of an artist who has previously been seen through a single lens. Created with Shygirl’s close-knit group of friends and previous collaborators and producers including Mura Masa and Danny L Harle, the record sees the 29-year-old demystify the narrative around her – one of an incredibly bold, loud and confident individual – by delivering nimble falsettos underpinned by lyrics of vulnerability.
Tegan And Sara share visuals for punchy new single ‘I Can’t Grow Up’
Tegan And Sara have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming tenth studio album ‘Crybaby’ in the form of a punchy new single titled ‘I Can’t Grow Up’. READ MORE: Tegan and Sara: “How have we lasted 25 years? Strategy”. Described by the band...
Noel Fielding remembers first meeting Serge Pizzorno: “Single best moment of my life”
Noel Fielding has recalled his first-ever meeting with Serge Pizzorno, describing it as the “single best moment” of his life. The pair will appear on tonight’s episode (September 28) of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, and in an early preview clip – which you can watch above – Fielding explained how he instantly knew the Kasabian frontman would become his best friend.
5 Seconds Of Summer’s Luke Hemmings discusses Taylor Hawkins’ death
5 Seconds of Summer‘s Luke Hemmings has opened up about the death of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins in a new interview. Sitting down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the band spoke about their musical inspirations, with singer Hemmings mentioning Hawkins and Dave Grohl. “There’s such a...
Paramore’s Hayley Williams thanks fans for their support during absence: “The last few years at home were so crucial”
Frontwoman Hayley Williams shared a message thanking fans for their support just prior to the release of ‘This Is Why’, the trio’s first single in half a decade. Late on Tuesday night (September 27), shortly before ‘This Is Why’ arrived on streaming platforms, Williams shared a letter via the band’s Discord channel, expressing gratitude for those who have supported the group throughout their absence in recent years.
