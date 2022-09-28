Read full article on original website
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London
Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
Jason Heyward reveals plan for 2023 after parting ways with Cubs
The Chicago Cubs announced last month that veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who hasn’t played since late June due to a knee injury, will be released at the end of the season. That raises the question, is Heyward going to call it a day or try to find a home elsewhere? Per Taylor McGregor, he plans to still play in 2023.
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’
Before joining the Chicago Bulls last summer, DeMar DeRozan was linked to a handful of other teams. In the end, DeRozan took his talents to the Windy City, and he has thrived with the Bulls ever since he came. We will never know the exact reason why DeRozan ended up in Chicago. However, it would […] The post Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is out for blood with ‘vendetta’ against ‘certain teams’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season
Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m. Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles. “Five on the dot,” Williams said. “Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick ...
The scenario in which Lakers would be willing to trade draft picks, take on long-term money
The Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason has come and gone. Russell Westbrook is still here but the roster around him, LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been tweaked to include more defense and youth. The Lakers aren’t planning to shake up the roster and trade away the two tradable first-round picks they own right now, but […] The post The scenario in which Lakers would be willing to trade draft picks, take on long-term money appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former first-round pick cut by Celtics
Even for a first-round pick, life in the NBA can be tough. After being selected with the 14th overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in the 2016 draft, Denzel Valentine has been unable to find any stability in the league. His latest setback came on Friday evening when the Boston Celtics cut him to make room for the newly signed Blake Griffin.
Kyle Lowry’s 4-word message to Mavericks youngster after summer together
It’s a bit difficult to believe, but Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry is already 36 years old. From his reputation as a temperamental player during his early professional years, he now commands so much respect from his peers. This is especially the case after he won the 2019 NBA Championship with the Toronto Raptors after years of playoff disappointment.
Bojan Bogdanovic seeking contract extension
Before the Detroit Pistons acquisition of Bojan Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz, it was thought that quite a few teams would be interested in the veteran wing’s services. The 33-year-old forward was coming off a productive season in which he put up 18.1 points while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point range.
