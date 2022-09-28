JACKSON, Miss. – A lot has changed for Sahith Theegala since the last time he was at The Country Club of Jackson. He has become one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour. The 24-year-old from The Woodlands, Texas, qualified for the Tour Championship as a rookie last season, one of only two rookies (Cameron Young) to hold that honor. He led the Tour in birdies (433) last season, too.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO