Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Phil Mickelson makes big LIV Golf, PGA Tour lawsuit decision

Earlier this year, Phil Mickelson was one of the first big-name stars to defect from the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf as the league poached some world’s top golfers with lucrative guaranteed-money contracts. Mickelson also made waves as one of the eleven golfers to file an antitrust suit against the PGA Tour – but in a wild turn of events, it looks like Mickelson has dropped out of the suit.
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72). Prize money: $5 million. Winner's share: $833,333. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Danny Willett. DP...
Presidents Cupper's hot start, pair of aces among five takeaways from Thursday's first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. – It’s tight at the top. There are nine players within a shot of the lead after the first round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson. Davis Riley, from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Will Gordon lead at 6 under, but there are seven golfers who are tied for third a shot behind.
'As free as I can be': Why Sahith Theegala is comfortable heading into Sanderson Farms Championship

JACKSON, Miss. – A lot has changed for Sahith Theegala since the last time he was at The Country Club of Jackson. He has become one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour. The 24-year-old from The Woodlands, Texas, qualified for the Tour Championship as a rookie last season, one of only two rookies (Cameron Young) to hold that honor. He led the Tour in birdies (433) last season, too.
