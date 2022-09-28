ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be

It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air

Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Phones#Galaxy S6#Smart Phone#Ios#Tl#Non Samsung#Rr
Engadget

The Morning After: Does Samsung have another phone-battery problem?

A few years ago, Samsung had major battery issues when several faulty Galaxy Note 7 phones had exploding batteries. The devices were recalled, and the company spent a lot of time over the following years outlining all the rigorous battery tests it did to ensure it didn’t happen again.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV

In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
xda-developers

Woot is already offering ‘clearance’ deals on the Galaxy Watch 5

While it’s just been over a month since Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Watch 5, Woot already has the Wear OS smartwatch on clearance. The Amazon-owned retailer is currently offering both the 40mm and 44mm variants of the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 at a discount. If you’ve held back on the purchase so far, now would be a great time to get yourself a shiny new smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Check out Google's new Pixel 7 Pro design video

On October 6th, Google will introduce the new Pixel 7 series and turn the page on what was an uneven but eventful year for the Pixel 6 line. Software updates that were delayed, maddening connectivity issues that made the phones as useful for communications as a candy bar, and a slow and laggy under-display fingerprint scanner were some of the issues that users had to put up with.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 should have an S Pen slot even if it means a smaller battery

Large-screen foldables are a new form factor, just different enough from a traditional smartphone that the rules change. It’s been 15 years since Steve Jobs got on stage with the first iPhone and told us we didn’t want a stylus anymore. He was right then, and he’s still right today — well, most of the time — but not when the hardware is practically begging for a stylus. And the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 certainly is — it’s the perfect form factor for stylus input. The experience is so powerful I’d even be willing to trade a little of the device’s meager battery capacity to make it even better, because if Samsung wants to continue pushing the S Pen with foldables, the Fold 5 needs a slot.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 📱 Galaxy S23 Ultra uncovered

S23 Ultra renders and a lovely Coolio video are highlights today. 🌻 Hey there! It’s getting brighter and brighter in the mornings, so Spring has definitely sprung. I need to actually get out and take more photos for AA’s Wallpaper Wednesday feature. This is the Galaxy S23...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'

Previous speculation that Apple's larger iPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code. Even though it seemed obvious that Apple would revive its old Plus name for the iPhone 14 Plus, there was considerable expectation before launch that it would be called the iPhone 14 Max. Now not only is it certain Apple planned to call it that, but Apple has not updated quite all of its website with the Plus name.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to enable battery percentage in iOS 16

IOS 16 brings many new features to your iPhone, but it also brings a function that we all loved back from the dead — the battery percentage indicator. Yes, if you have an eligible iPhone running iOS 16, you can now activate the battery percentage and see precisely how much battery you have left. And, in this article, we will show you how to enable this old-new iOS feature.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Razer Edge 5G is a new Android gaming handheld with 5G support

Verizon, Razer, and Qualcomm are working on a new mobile gaming handheld. Verizon, Razer, and Qualcomm have teamed up to create the Razer Edge 5G. The Razer Edge 5G will allow you to download games, stream from your console, or play directly in the cloud. The device will get further...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy