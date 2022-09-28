Read full article on original website
‘Let’s F—ing Party’: The Mariners Finally End Their 21-Year Playoff Drought
After two decades of bad decisions and bad bounces and bad play, it’s time for Seattle baseball to celebrate again.
Mariners continue playoff push against Rangers
The Seattle Mariners welcomed back power hitter Eugenio Suarez on Tuesday night, but the club still is looking for a spark. The Mariners (83-70) will look to rebound on Wednesday night after falling 5-0 to the Texas Rangers (66-87) in Seattle. Suarez (fractured index finger) was reinstated from the injured...
After clincher, Mariners look to improve wild-card position
The Seattle Mariners might have a few bleary-eyed players, and even some coaches, when they take on the visiting Oakland Athletics on Saturday afternoon. The Mariners (86-70) put an end to a 20-season playoff drought with a 2-1 victory against the A’s on Friday night. Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh socked a tiebreaking, game-ending homer on a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning off the windows of the Hit It Here Cafe on the second deck in right field.
Orioles shut down by Rich Hill in 3-1 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP)Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles were shut down by Rich Hill and three relievers in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night, hurting their chances of rallying in the AL wild-card race. Robinson Chirinos accounted for Baltimore’s only run with his fourth homer in...
Mariners outlast Rangers in 11, close in on playoff berth
SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger and Jarred Kelenic both homered twice, J.P. Crawford singled home the winning run in the 11th inning and the Seattle Mariners closed in on their first playoff berth in 21 years by beating the Texas Rangers 10-9 Thursday night. The Mariners moved a half-game...
Guardians’ Cal Quantrill puts perfect home mark on line vs. Rays
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday looking to make a bit of history. Quantrill will seek to remain perfect at home when he and his teammates close a three-game series against the visiting Rays. With Cleveland locked into the No. 3 spot among...
Blue Jays clinch playoff berth with Orioles’ loss to Red Sox
TORONTO (AP)The Blue Jays clinched a postseason berth Thursday without taking the field. Toronto was assured of an AL wild card berth when the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. If Toronto holds its current position as the first of the AL’s three wild cards, the Blue Jays...
García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP)Avisail Garcia came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth...
Rosario has pinch single in 10th, Guardians beat Rays 2-1
CLEVELAND (AP)Pinch-hitter Amed Rosario had a bases-loaded single in the 10th inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Rosario, who wasn’t in the starting lineup as manager Terry Francona rests his regulars after wrapping up the the AL Central, batted for Luke Maile, He lined the first pitch over the head of right fielder Manuel Margot to score Oscar Gonzalez from third base.
Mariners’ 21-year playoff wait ends on Raleigh’s walk-off HR
SEATTLE (AP)More than an hour after Cal Raleigh ended the longest playoff drought in baseball, he was back on the field with his teammates, circling the perimeter of the field to acknowledge the tens of thousands of fans who still stuck around. The celebration was more akin to winning something...
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP)Jose Ramirez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramirez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good at 4-3 in the sixth...
Nathan Eovaldi returns for Red Sox-O’s finale
Nathan Eovaldi returns to the mound as the Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a four-game series and their penultimate homestand of the season on Thursday afternoon. Boston (74-81) has been without Eovaldi (5-3, 4.15 ERA) since Aug. 12 due to right shoulder inflammation. He...
Giants aim to remain hot in opener vs. Diamondbacks
A pitcher enjoying a memorable season and a hitter still basking in the glory of a historic at-bat are scheduled to go head-to-head Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series against the host San Francisco Giants. The National League West teams begin the last six games of...
Padres aim for first series win vs. Dodgers this season
Being competitive with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a season-long goal of the San Diego Padres. San Diego succeeded Tuesday night with a 4-3, 10-inning, walk-off win. Now the Padres have a chance to win their first series against the Dodgers on their sixth — and maybe not final — attempt this season.
Giants go for series win against Rockies
San Francisco’s John Brebbia has a chance to make history on Wednesday night if the right-hander is selected by manager Gabe Kapler to start against the visiting Colorado Rockies. The Giants (76-78), who have yet to name a starter for the second game of the three-game series, recorded their...
Braves fall to Nationals 3-2 on Abrams’ walk-off hit in 10th
WASHINGTON (AP)CJ Abrams’ third hit of the game drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th Wednesday night to give the Washington Nationals a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves, who fell into second place in the NL East. The Braves (97-59) dropped a game behind...
Escobar rallies Mets past Marlins in 10, back into 1st alone
NEW YORK (AP)With the Mets needing a comeback in the pressure of a tight pennant race, Eduardo Escobar was a one-man show. Escobar homered and drove in five late runs – including the game-winning single in the 10th inning – to rally New York past the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Wednesday night and back into sole possession of first place in the NL East.
Padres aim to inch closer to playoffs in opener vs. White Sox
In April, the Chicago White Sox were favored to win the American League Central while the San Diego Padres were hoping to challenge the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. While Chicago’s playoff aspirations have been dashed, the team comes to San Diego on Friday night looking to...
Against Red Sox, Blue Jays aim to strengthen wild-card standing
The Toronto Blue Jays will try to move closer to earning the top American League wild-card spot Saturday afternoon by clinching their three-game series with the visiting Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays (88-69) won the series opener Friday night 9-0 to end a three-game winning streak by the Red...
Twin bill vs. Nats critical for Phillies’ wild-card hopes
The Philadelphia Phillies will look to continue their season-long dominance of the host Washington Nationals and take one step closer to a postseason berth in a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. The Phillies (84-72) have defeated the Nationals (54-102) nine straight times and have won 14 of the teams’ 16 meetings...
